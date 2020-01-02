Darrell Plogger has been a high school basketball coach in his hometown for the last decade.
It is no surprise that his most memorable moment in charge of the Rockbridge County boys program involves the community.
During the Wildcats’ run to the 2012 VHSL Group AA Division 3 state semifinals, Plogger said he experienced his career highlight.
“One of the memories I have with that group was walking into the Brookville gym for the regional semifinals and finals and our half of the stands was packed,” he said.
“It was awesome to see those guys have that much success, but also to see how the community got behind us.”
Plogger’s days as Rockbridge’s head coach are coming to an end. He said earlier this week he will step down at the end of the 2019-20 season after 10 years on the job.
Plogger, who replaced Jason Buzzard as Rockbridge’s head coach in 2010-11, works fulltime as a senior program coordinator for the county's recreation department.
He said juggling the two responsibilities has become more difficult.
“At times, running from one place to the next is really hectic,” Plogger said. “Trying to fit it all in, it’s become too much for me.”
Plogger’s son, Aaron, will be a Rockbridge senior next fall, giving him a chance to watch from the stands for a change.
“I’ve kind of coached him all the way through,” he said. “I enjoy it, but I think it would good for him to have a year with somebody else and I can just kind of kick back.”
Plogger’s first three years as Rockbridge County’s head coach were the last three seasons of star guard Andrew Rowsey’s career.
Rowsey, a three-time Timesland boys player of the year, ranks No. 4 on the VHSL career scoring list. He led the Wildcats to a 25-3 record in 2011-12 and scored 34 points in a 64-59 state semifinal loss to Brunswick in overtime.
Rowsey played two seasons at UNC Asheville and two more at Marquette before signing with a professional league in Hungary. He recently joined the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G-League.
Plogger recalled Rowsey’s work ethic, which frequently included 6:45 a.m. solo sessions at the high school or trips to nearby Cameron Hall at VMI.
“His senior year, we met him down at VMI and he did the steps where he would run up, jog down, run up, jog down,” Plogger said. “Then he would run a lap, do 25 push-ups, 25 sit-ups, then start it all over again.
“He would do three or four cycles. Our other guys we had would do one cycle and that was about it. His workout was just relentless.”
Plogger, 54, is a 1983 Lexington High graduate. He played basketball under Chick Crawford, who coached Luray High to back-to-back state titles and led a Parry McCluer team to a Group A state semifinal, where the Blues fell in five overtimes.
Plogger attended Lynchburg College before transferring to Bridgewater, where he played basketball for two seasons and baseball.
Rockbridge County had other high points under Plogger, including a 69-56 victory at Spotswood in the 2018 Valley District tournament final that snapped the Trailblazers’ 86-game win streak over district opponents.
“Proud of what we’ve been able to do,” he said. “It flew.”
Rockbridge, with just two seniors on the roster, is 4-4 this year after picking up two wins in the Northside Invitational.
Plogger will continue in his fulltime position with the rec department.
“I get to see all the kids coming through,” he said. “It’s fun to watch them start when they’re 6 or 7 years old and see how they turn out.”
Chance Harman Invitational includes first-time VHSL teams
The Chance Harman Classic at Floyd County High School takes the stage Friday and Saturday with six VHSL teams making their first appearance.
James River, Liberty, Gretna, Eastside, Chatham and 2019 Class 2 runner-up East Rockingham are in the event for the first time.
Friday’s schedule is highlighted by reigning Class 2 champion Radford, which puts a 35-game win streak on the line at 6 p.m. against Liberty.
Friday’s other games are James River vs. Gretna at 1:30, Auburn vs. Eastside at 3 p.m., Blue Ridge vs. Teays Valley (W.Va.) at 4:30 and Northwest Guilford (N.C.) vs. Victory Rock Christian (Fla.) at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule is George Wythe vs. Chatham at 10 a.m., Roanoke Catholic vs. Calvary Day (N.C.) at 11:30, Cave Spring vs. Blacksburg at 1 p.m., Northside vs. Northwest Guilford (N.C.) at 2:30, Freedom Christian (N.C.) vs. Cape Henry Collegiate at 4, Floyd County vs. East Rockingham at 5:30, Blue Ridge vs. Victory Rock at 7 p.m. and Massanutten Postgrad vs. Huntington Prep (W.Va.) Postgrad at 8:30.
East Rockingham is led by 6-6 sophomore guard Tyler Nickel, who scored 45 points earlier this season in a win over Spotswood.
Cave Spring (8-0) and Blacksburg (6-0) are both unbeaten and the game counts in the River Ridge District standings.
Roy Stanley invitational moves to early date at Roanoke College
The Roy Stanley Memorial Shootout at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center has moved to the same weekend as the Chance Harman tournament, and the event has just one boys game involving a Timesland team.
William Fleming’s boys will play Carlisle at 1:30 p.m. Reigning Class 4 state champ George Washington takes on Olympic High (N.C.) at 6 p.m.
Three girls games are scheduled: Roanoke Catholic vs. Liberty Christian at noon, Cave Spring vs. Amherst County at 3 p.m. and William Fleming vs. Greensboro Day (N.C.) at 4:30.
Blue Demons’ Warden places fifth in Powerade tournament
Christiansburg’s Nathan Warden reached the semifinals and placed fifth at 182 pounds last week in the Powerade Invitational wrestling tournament in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.
Warden dropped an 8-5 semifinal decision to eventual champion Gerit Nijenhuis of Canon-McMillan (Pa.).
Luke Robie (126 pounds) and Cave Spring transfer Kip Nininger (145) reached the Round of 16 for the Blue Demons, who placed 35th as a team.
