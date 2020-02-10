LYNCHBURG — Robert Martin won a pair of events to lead William Fleming to the boys title, while William Byrd used its depth to take the girls crown in the Blue Ridge District indoor track and field meet Saturday at Heritage High School.
Martin took the 300 meters (36.91 seconds) and 500 (1:09.56) as Fleming edged Franklin County 111-108 in the boys meet.
Lord Botetourt’s Bryson Cook, Northside’s Matthew Johnson and Franklin County’s Garrett Garman also were double winners.
Byrd topped Franklin County 111-102 in the girls meet.
Fleming freshman Kimora Jones swept four events: 55 meters (7.63), 55 hurdles (9.55), long jump (16 feet, 2 inches) and triple jump (32-7).
At Heritage H.S.
Boys team scores
1. William Fleming (WF) 111, 2. Franklin County (FC) 108, 3. William Byrd (WB) 86, 4. Lord Botetourt (LB) 66, 5. Northside (N) 51, 6. Staunton River (SR) 41.
Boys results
55 meters — 1. Garman (FC) 6.61, 2. Jones (WF) 6.69, 3. Edwards (WF) 6.79; 300 — 1. Martin (WF) 36.91, 2. Taylor (WF) 38.87, 3. tie, Allen (WF) and Garman (FC) 39.79; 500 — 1. Martin (WF) 1:09.56, 2. Band (WB) 1:13.04, 3. Gregory (SR) 1:16.37; 1,000 — 1. Cook (LB) 2:47.49, 2. Ryder (SR) 2:49.02, 3. Glass (WB) 3:03.32; 1,600 — 1. Cook (LB) 4:53.44, 2. Poff (LB) 5:05.90, 3. Dalton (WB) 5:09.36; 3,200 — 1. Stanford (FC) 10:48.82, 2. Chapman (FC) 11:08.82, 2. Krawczyk (EB) 11:09.43; 55 hurdles — 1. Allen (WF) 7.92, 2. Moon (LB) 8.18, 3. Emmons-Mayo (LB) 8.39; 800 relay — 1. William Fleming 1:40.28, 2. Franklin County 1:40.74, 3. William Byrd 1:43.21; 1,600 relay — 1. William Fleming 3:58.08, 2. Northside 4:01.97, 3. William Byrd 4:03.73; 3,200 relay — 1. William Byrd 8:48.79, 2. Franklin County 9:07.79, 3. Lord Botetourt 9:14.21; High jump — 1. Johnson (N) 5-6, 2. Garman (FC) 5-6, 3. tie, Spraker (WB) and Jones (WF) 5-4; Pole vault — 1. Johnson (N) 12-0, 2. Roth (WB) 10-6, 3. Gibson (WB) 10-0; Long jump — 1. Garman (FC) 22-7, 2. Jones (WF) 21-3 1/2, 3. Smith (N) 21-2; Triple jump — 1. Nelson (WF) 41-7, 2. Gregory (SR) 39-3 3/4, 3. Cromwell (FC) 38-9; Shot put — 1. Chrisman (FC) 42-0, 2. Hawkins (SR) 40-9 1/2, 3. Hairston (FC) 37-10.
Girls team scores
1. William Byrd 111, 2. Franklin County 102, 3. Lord Botetourt 71, 4. William Fleming 63, 5. Staunton River 47, 6. Northside 19.
Girls results
55 meters — 1. Jones (WF) 7.63, 2. Watson (WF) 7.64, 3. Dalton (WB) 7.87; 300 — 1. Dalton (WB) 45.79, 2. Trotter (FC) 45.85, 3. Watson (WF) 46.60; 500 — 1. Cooper (FC) 1:26.00 2. Duff (LB) 1:27.94, 3. Walker (N) 1:29.35, 1,000 — 1. Cooper (FC) 3:28.20, 2. Hurd (WB) 3:33.64, 3. Glass (WB) 3:39.92; 1,600 — 1. Shorter (FC) 5:53.58 2. Vokus (LB) 5:55.50, 3. Hoover (LB) 6:27.97; 3,200 — 1. Vokus (LB) 13:10.16, 2. Metric (SR) 13:19.13, 3. Dillon (FC) 14:01.56; 55 hurdles — 1. Jones (WF) 9.55, 2. Acosta (N) 10.08, 3. Malue (LB) 10.30; 800 relay — 1. William Byrd 1:57.90, 2. William Fleming 2:03.95, 3. Franklin County 2:04.52; 1,600 relay — 1. Lord Botetourt 4:41.36, 2. William Byrd 4:41.97, 3. Staunton River 4:53.10; 3,200 — 1. Franklin County 10:57.78, 2. Lord Botetourt 11:0528, 3. Staunton River 4:53.10; High jump — 1. Harrilla (WB) 4-8, 2. Patterson (FC) 4-6, 3. Atkinson (FC) 4-4; Long jump — 1. Jones (WF) 16-2, 2. Harrilla (WB) 16- 1/2, 3. Figart (WB) 15-8; Triple jump — 1. Jones (WF) 32-7, 2. Ferguson (SR) 32-0, 3. Harrilla (WB) 30-10 1/2; Shot put — 1. Carter (SR) 32-0, 2. Mills (FC) 30-3, 3. Everett (SR) 29-2.
Jefferson Forest sweeps Seminole
LYNCHBURG — Patrick McCray won two events to lift Jefferson Forest to the boys title, and Ashley Laneve was a double winner for the Cavaliers as they captured the girls division in the Seminole District meet Saturday at Heritage High School.
McCray won the 300 meters (37.89) and 500 (1:14.74) as JF outscored runner-up Liberty Christian 114-104 with Heritage third at 101.
Laneve swept the girls 1,000 (3:14.82) and 3,200 (12:45.01). JF edged Heritage 133-121 for the girls title.
At Heritage H.S.
Boys team scores
1. Jefferson Forest (JF) 114, 2. Liberty Christian (LCA) 104, 3. Heritage (Her) 101, 4. E.C. Glass (ECG) 58, 5. Liberty (Lib) 48, 6. Brookville (Bkv) 19, 7. Amherst County (Amh) 3, 8. Rustburg (Rust) 8.
Boys results
55 meters — 1. Foster (ECG) 6.64, 2. McCray (JF) 6.70, 3. Steele (Lib) 6.71; 300 — 1. McCray (JF) 37.89, 2. Dewey (LCA 38.71, 3. Becker (LCA) 38.72; 500 — 1. McCray (JF) 1:14.14, 2. Kurtz (Rust) 1:14.68, 3. Hilton (JF) 1:14.74; 1,000 — 1. Schepens (JF) 2:50.48, 2. Adams (Lib) 2:52.93, 3. Jonzen (JF) 2:53.83; 1,600 — 1. Richards (Her) 4:51.66, 2. Adams (Lib) 4:55.40, 3. Krone (JF) 4:58.58; 3,200 — 1. Richards (Her) 10:45.09, 2. Schepens (JF) 10:45.20, 3. Bauserman (LCA) 11;04.71; 55 hurdles — 1. Blake (Her) 7.92, 2. Praise (JF) 8.25, 3. Dalton (Lib) 8.71; 800 relay — 1. Heritage 1:38.34, 2. E.C. Glass 1:39.82, 3. Liberty Christian 1:41.24; 1,600 relay — 1. Liberty 3:52.16, 2. Liberty Christian 3:53.82, 3. Jefferson Forest 3:56.19; 3,200 relay — 1. Jefferson Forest 9:01.18, 2. E.C. Glass 9:01.84, 3. Liberty 9:12.74; High jump — 1. Trent (Her) 6-0, 2. Lloyd (Bkv) 5-11, 3. Thomas (Her) 5-10; Pole vault — 1. K.Moore (LCA) 13-1, 2. N.Moore (Amh) 12-0, 3. Helm (ECG) 11-0; Long jump — 1. Pearson (ECG) 21-2 1/2, 2. Becker (LCA) 21-1 1/2, 3. Lloyd (Bkv) 20-6 1/2; Triple jump — 1. Hamlett (Her) 43-2, 2. Becker (LCA) 42-10, 3. Foster (ECG) 42-3; Shot put — 1. Colbert (Her) 42-6, 2. A.Moore (LCA) 39-8 1/2, 3. Hill (LCA) 39-3.
Girls team scores
1. Jefferson Forest 133, 2. Heritage 121, 3. Rustburg 66 1/2, 4. Liberty Christian 58, 5. E.C. Glass 57 1/2, 6. Amherst County 13, 7. Liberty 7, 8. Brookville 2.
Girls results
55 meters — 1. Oakes (Her) 7.46, 2. Lane (ECG) 7.55, 3. Coates (Rust) 7.58; 300 — 1. Oakes (Her) 43.32, 2. Coates (Rust) 43.55, 3. McIvor (JF) 45.26; 500 — 1. Litke (JF) 1:25.49, 2. Johnson (Her) 1:28.65, 3. Soistmann (LCA) 1:31.34; 1,000 — 1. Laneve (JF) 3:14.82, 2. Handel (ECG) 3:16.49, 3. Roberts (JF) 3:28.44; 1,600 — 1. Roberts (JF) 5:40.51, 2. Skow (JF) 5:55.43, 3. Andrews (LCA) 5:56.84; 3,200 — 1. Laneve (JF) 12:45.01, 2. Baker (LCA) 12:54.74, 3. Gonzalez (JF) 13:05.70; 55 hurdles — 1. Dillard (Her) 9.40, 2. McIvor (JF) 9.49, 3. Goldstein (Rust) 9.61; 800 relay — 1. Rustburg 1:54.30, 2. Heritage 1:54.56, 3. Jefferson Forest 2:01.00; 1,600 relay — 1. Heritage 4:30.14, 2. E.C. Glass 4:31.67, 3. Rustburg 4:33.47; 3,200 relay — 1. E.C. Glass 10:48.63, 2. Jefferson Forest 10:52.01, 3. Liberty Christian 11:08.77; High jump — 1. Goldstein (Rust) 5-2, 2. Johnson (Her) 5-0, 3. Pettyjohn (JF) 5-0; Pole vault — 1. Pafford (LCA) 12-7, 2. Pettyjohn (JF) 11-0, 3. Allen (Lib) 10-6; Long jump — 1. Oakes (Her) 18-2 1/4, 2. Wynn (ECG) 16-10 3/4, 3. Lane (ECG) 16-7 3/4; Triple jump — 1. Blake (Her) 36-2 1/4, 2. Oakes (Her) 35-10 1/4, 3. McIvor (JF) 34-8 1/4; Shot put — 1. Jones (Her) 33- 1/4, 2. Robbins (LCA) 32-0, 3. Wright (Rust) 29-10.
Rockbridge girls place third in Valley meet
BRIDGEWATER — Spotswood swept both team titles, while Rockbridge County placed third with three winners in the girls division in the Valley District indoor track and field meet Saturday at Turner Ashby High School.
Rockbridge’s girls winners were Haley Pitzer in the 55 meters (7.82 seconds), Halyana Hamilton in the high jump (5 feet) and Fa’aletupu Mulitalo in the shot put (26-5).
Rockbridge placed fifth in the boys meet.
At Heritage H.S.
Boys team scores
1. Spotswood (Spot) 126, 2. Harrisonburg (Hbg) 119, 3. Broadway (Bway) 103, 4. Turner Ashby (TA) 46, 5. Rockbridge County (Rock) 40, 6. Waynesboro (Way) 22.
Boys results
55 meters — 1. Swinehart (TA) 6.80, 2. Hamilton (Hbg) 6.90, 3. Lopez (Hbg) 6.94; 300 — 1. Lopez (Hbg) 37.90, 2. Armentrout (Bway) 38.46, 3. Sanders (TA) 38.71; 500 — 1. Morgan (Bway) 1:07.61, 2. Alderman (Spot) 1:08.10, 3. Wawrzyniak (Rock) 1:11.36; 1,000 — 1. Beck (Hbg) 2:37.39, 2. McGrath (Hbg) 2:45.27, 3. Sikora (Way) 2:46.73; 1,600 — 1. Sheahan (Spot) 4:39.01, 2. McGrath (Hbg) 4:41.61, 3. Hulleman (Hbg) 5:07.21; 3,200 — 1. C.Amberg (Spot) 10:30.09, 2. Duncan (Spot) 10:34.44, 3. J.Amberg (Spot) 10:54.96; 55 hurdles — 1. Valle (TA) 8.16, 2. Morris (Rock) 9.07, 3. Higgins (Rock) 9.78; 800 relay — 1. Spotswood 1:40.13, 2. Harrisonburg 1:41.84, 3. Turner Ashby 1:43.39; 1,600 relay — 1. Harrisonburg 3:38.59, 2. Spotswood 3:40.71, 3. Broadway 3:42.92; 3,200 relay — 1. Harrisonburg 8:33.83, 2. Spotswood 8:52.11, 3. Rockbridge County 9:33.95; High jump — 1. Hall (Bway) 6-4, 2. Johnson (Spot) 5-8, 3. Mackey (Spot) 5-6; Pole vault — 1. Repko (Bway) 13-0, 2. Zelaya (Bway) 9-6, 3. Knicely (Bway) 9-0; Long jump — 1. Armentrout (Bway) 19-7 1/4, 2. Hamilton (Hbg) 19-4, 3. Johnson (Spot) 18-5 3/4; Triple jump — 1. Hamilton (Hbg) 39-7, 2. Ewing (Way) 38-7 1/2, 3. Meredith (Bway) 35-2 1/2; Shot put — 1. Gery (TA) 46-9, 2. Hulse (Bway) 44-8 1/2, 3. Lawhorne (Rock) 44-0.
Girls team scores
1. Spotswood 126, 2. Turner Ashby 116, Rockbridge County 98, 4. Harrisonburg 54, 5. Broadway 40, 6. Waynesboro 6.
Girls results
55 meters — 1. Pitzer (Rock) 7.82, 2. Usachev (TA) 7.87, 3. Testa (TA) 7.93; 300 — 1. Milby (Spot) 43.38, 2. Ryan (Bway) 45.40, 3. Testa (TA) 45.91; 500 — 1. Ryan (Bway) 1:22.82, 2. Haskins (TA) 1:23.60, 3. Milby (Spot) 1:24.87; 1,000 — 1. Milby (Spot) 3:27.63, 2. McKinney (Spot) 3:34.66, 3. Lamm (Spot) 3:36.84; 1,600 — 1. Milby (Spot) 5:46.39, 2. K.Timmes (Rock) 6:21.76, 3. Rolon (Rock) 6:23.60; 3,200 — 1. Gardner (Spot) 13:14.44, 2. K.Timmes (Rock) 3:48.46, 3. M.Timmes (Rock) 14:04.90; 55 hurdles — 1. Beauzieux (Hbg) 10.22, 2. Sarco (Hbg) 10.27, 3. Sochacki (Hbg) 10.54; 800 relay — 1. Turner Ashby 1:58.71, 2. Spotswood 1:59.43, 3. Rockbridge County 2:01.24; 1,600 relay — 1. Spotswood 4:40.07, 2. Rockbridge County 4:59.42, 3. Turner Ashby 5:11.84; 3,200 relay — 1. Spotswood 10:54.11, 2. Rockbridge County 11:27.51, 3. Turner Ashby 13:50.65; High jump — 1. Hamilton (Rock) 5-0, 2. tie, Russell (Spot) and Milby (Spot) 4-10; Pole vault — 1. Early (TA) 7-0, 2. Justice (Bway) 6-6.Long jump — 1. Testa (TA) 15-8 1/2, 2. Usachev (TA) 15-7 3/4, 3. Gibson (TA) 14-7; Triple jump — 1. Gibson (TA) 31-5, 2. Sallah (Hbg) 31-0, 3. Sochacki (Hbg) 30-10; Shot put — 1. Mulitalo (Rock) 26-5, 2. Witmer (Bway) 21-6 1/2, 3. Sauer (TA) 21-1.
