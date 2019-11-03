hsfb ncs/rcs 092119 sp rh 002

North Cross’ Zae Baines (center) catches a touchdown pass in front of Roanoke Catholic’s El-Amin Shareef (right).

 RYAN HUNT | Special to The Roanoke Times

North Cross and Roanoke Catholic have been seeded No. 1 in their respective divisions in the VISAA football playoffs.

North Cross will play No. 4 seed Atlantic Shores Christian in a semifinal game at home at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Roanoke Catholic will play at 7 p.m. Friday at Vinyard Park against No. 4 Portsmouth Christian.

Both the Raiders and Celtics would be at home for the state championship games Nov. 15-16.

VISAA STATE SEMIFINALS

Division I

No. 4 Fork Union Military at No. 1 St. Christopher’s, TBA

No. 3 Trinity Episcopal at No. 2 Benedictine, TBA

Division II

No. 4 Atlantic Shores Christian at No. 1 North Cross (9-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Christchurch at No. 2 Blue Ridge, TBA

Division III

No. 4 Portsmouth Christian at No. 1 Roanoke Catholic (8-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 3 St.. Michael the Archangel at No. 2 Fuqua, Friday, 7 p.m.

VISAA RATING SCALE

DIVISION II

(Four teams qualify) Games Pts. Ave

1. North Cross (9-1) 10 114 11.40

2. Blue Ridge (8-3) 11 98 8.91

3. Christchurch (6-2) 8 68 8.50

4. Atlantic Shores Christian (7-4) 11 75 6.82

5. Isle of Wight (5-4) 9 49 5.44

6. Nansemond-Suffolk (4-6) 10 45 4.50

7. Fishburne Military (3-5) 8 21 2.63

8. Hargrave Military (2-6) 8 19 2.38

9. Norfolk Christian (2-8) 10 22 2.20

10. Fredericksburg Christian (1-9) 10 9 0.90

DIVISION III

(Four teams qualify)

1. Roanoke Catholic (8-1) 9 87 9.67

2. Fuqua (9-1) 10 92 9.20

3. St. Michael the Archangel (6-1) 7 55 7.86

4. Portsmouth Christian (6-4) 10 55 5.50

5. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot (5-4) 9 51 4.56

6. Broadwater (3-6) 9 25 2.78

7. Quantico (1-6) 7 6 0.86

8. Massanutten Military (0-8) 8 0 0.00

