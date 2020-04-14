Timing and distance are required to earn a scholarship as a place-kicker in the FBS ranks.
Radford junior Connor Lytton went a long way just in time to nail down a spot on an ACC football roster.
Lytton, who kicked eight field goals in 2019 with a long of 48 yards, has committed to Boston College.
Lytton said he took an official visit to the Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, school just before the campus was closed down.
BC extended him a scholarship offer Sunday.
"About a month or two ago, I started talking to them," he said. "I took a visit on spring break. I went up there and got to see the campus before things shut down.
"I got to spend a whole day with them. We kept talking every day. It progressed up until [Sunday] when they offered me a full ride."
Lytton, who was named second-team All-Timesland in 2018 and 2019, said he had discussions with a number of FBS schools including Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Rutgers but none of the them made a scholarship offer.
"I had to jump at the opportunity," he said.
Boston College made a coaching change following a 6-6 regular-season record and a 4-4 ACC finish.
The Eagles fired head coach Steve Addazio and replaced him with interim coach Rich Gunnell for the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, which BC lost 38-6 to Cincinnati.
BC then hired Ohio State defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as its new head coach.
Lytton said BC views him as a probable starter in 2021.
"There's going to be pretty much a clean slate," he said. "I'm pretty much going to have to go in there and be a freshman starter.
"They liked my technique and form. They liked my power, too."
Lytton also had a 36.4-yard average as Radford's punter. Three-fourths of his kickoffs went for touchbacks as he was a big factor in field position, helping Radford to back-to-back Three Rivers District titles.
Lytton said he has been working out on his own since Radford High has been closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"They closed the football field off last Thursday," he said. "I set up a net in my back yard. I've been kicking into that."
Like most Timesland football players and coaches, Lytton is wondering how the impact of the coronavirus will affect the 2020 season.
"I don't know about high school, but I've been talking to a bunch of college coaches and they've been saying it may get pushed back," he said.
