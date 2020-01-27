Two players from Glenvar and one from Radford have been named to the VHSL Class 2 football first team.
Center Matthew Harris and linebacker Colby Street were honored from Glenvar, while offensive lineman Ben Cox was selected from Radford.
Second-team picks included Glenvar’s Nick Sebolt, Radford’s Kip Green and Marion’s Will Moss.
Graham had both players of the year: quarterback Devin Lester and linebacker Aaron Edwards.
Appomattox County’s Doug Smith was named coach of the year after the Raiders won the championship for the fourth time in five years.
