Lord Botetourt’s Hunter Rice carries the ball on Saturday. Rice rushed for 173 yards on 31 attempts in the Cavaliers’ 35-7 loss to Hopewell.

Six players from state runner-up Lord Botetourt have been named to the VHSL Class 3 football first team, selected by a panel of coaches.

Offensive linemen Troy Everett, Gage Bassham and Colston Powers made the first team along with running back Hunter Rice, defensive lineman Xavier Stephens and linebacker Isaiah Stephens.

Northside running back Christian Fisher also made the first team.

Second-team Timesland choices were Northside’s Ethan Blank, Zach Horton, Jacob Elliott and Fisher (offensive all-purpose); Lord Botetourt’s Kyle Arnholt and Mike Rago; and Staunton River’s Seth Deaton.

State champion Hopewell swept the top honors with offensive player of the year TreVeyon Henderson, defensive player of the year Keyon Williams and coach of the year Ricky Irby.

VHSL Class 3 All-State football team

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Center — Shante’ Giles, Heritage-Lynchburg, sr.; Lineman — Ron Webster, Hopewell, sr.; Troy Everett, Lord Botetourt, jr.; Gage Bassham, Lord Botetourt, sr.; Colston Powers, Lord Botertourt, jr.; Tight end — Tyler Neville, Lafayette, sr.; Receiver — Rob Smith, Spotswood, sr.; Shyhiem Cannon, I.C. Norcom, jr.; Marion Haley, Skyline, jr.; Running back — K.J. Vaughn, Heritage-Lynchburg, sr.; Hunter Rice, Lord Botetourt, jr.; Christian Fisher, Northside, sr.; Quarterback — Meziah Scott, Petersburg, jr.; Place-kicker — Keegan Shackford, Independence, jr.; Kick returner — TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell, jr.; All-purpose — TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell, jr.

Defense

End — Josiah Silver, Phoebus, sr.; Reggie Ruffin, Hopewell, jr.; Lineman — Keyon Williams, Hopewell, sr.; Austin Gilliam, Phoebus, jr.; Xavier Stephens, Lord Botetourt, jr.; Linebacker — Spencer Goolsby, Heritage-Lynchburg, sr.; Kaiveon Cox, Hopewell, sr.; Joshua Austin, Phoebus, sr.; Isaiah Stephens, Lord Botetourt, sr.; Back — Brian Trent, Heritage-Lynchburg, sr.; Devin McCray, Goochland, sr.; Corey Wilson, Phoebus, sr.; Karon Prunty, I.C. Norcom, sr.; Punter — Keegan Shackford, Independence, sr.; Punt returner — Kyron Thomas, Heritage-Lynchburg, sr.; All-purpose — Kindrick Braxton, Goochland, sr.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Center — Isaiah Roberson, Hopewell, sr.; Lineman — Ethan Blank, Northside, sr.; Landen Baker, Hopewell, jr.; Connor Duncan, Goochland, sr.; Colby Morris, Spotswood, sr.; Tight end — Kelly Mitchell, Hidden Valley, sr.; Receiver — Kyron Thomas, Heritage-Lynchburg, sr.; Kameron Holman, Goochland, sr.; Dimario Brooks, James Monroe, sr.; Running back — Robert Briggs, Hopewell, jr.; Andrew Turner, Phoebus, soph.; Ethan Barnhart, Spotswood, sr.; Quarterback — Ryan High, Spotswood, jr.; Place-kicker — Seth Deaton, Staunton River, sr.; Kick returner — Devin McCray, Goochland, sr.; All-purpose — Christian Fisher, Northside, sr.

Defense

End — Krystian Rivera, Heritage-Lynchburg, sr.; Zach Horton, Northside, jr. Lineman — Will Wolfe, Skyline, jr.; Khalil Holman, Goochland, sr.; Ethan Blank, Northside, jr.; Linebacker — Ben Conahan, Spotswood, sr.; Will Stratton, Goochland, jr.; Jordan Hall, James Monroe, fr.; Jacob Elliott, Northside, sr.; Back — Kyle Arnholt, Lord Botetourt, jr.; Zion Hubbard, Hopewell, jr.; Aidan Ryan, James Monroe, jr.; Kyron Thomas, Heritage-Lynchburg, sr.; Punter — Keshawn Colbert, Heritage-Lynchburg, sr.; Mikey Rago, Lord Botetourt, jr.; Punt returner — Dimario Brooks, James Monroe, sr.; All-purpose — Jacob Elliott, Northside, sr.

Offensive player of the year

TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell.

Defensive player of the year

Keyon Williams, Hopewell.

Coach of the year

Ricky Irby, Hopewell.

