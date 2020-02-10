Greg Parham entered VMI’s basketball game at The Citadel last weekend with 17:20 left in the first half. Parham, a 6-foot-4 junior, was averaging 8.7 points and coming off a 2 of 8 shooting performance against Wofford.
There was no indication that Parham was about to go off, but that he did.
In VMI’s 75-64 win over The Citadel, he was 13 of 14 from the field, 6 of 6 from 3-point distance, and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 36 points. Parham also had five assists to just one turnover, and recorded three steals.
“Phenomenal” was the word used Monday morning by VMI coach Dan Earl to describe Parham’s 32 off-the-bench minutes. Parham dribbled by defenders to score on drives. He hit deep and mid-range jumpers. The only miss was a floater on the baseline, a touch long, with 13:57 remaining after Parham made his first nine attempts.
“I didn’t do anything out of the norm. I played within the system,” said Parham, who is from suburban Richmond. “I just shot the ball really well. I got to where I wanted on the court and things just happened to work out.”
Parham was 6 of 6 in the first half and 7 of 8 in the second half, with three 3-pointers and two free throws on each side of the break.
“He’s at his best when he’s more aggressive,” Earl said. “This is a sign of what he can do. It’ll be hard to duplicate because he was so efficient. But he’s been playing much better in the last 10 games or so. … I’m hoping he’s kind of turned a switch and we have really good things to come for the remainder of this year and next year.”
Parham, whose career high before Saturday was 23 points, started early this season before settling into a productive reserve role. He said Monday that he has no preference.
“Just going into the rest of the season, I know I have to play better for my team for us to win,” he said. “My motivation is continue to get wins for my ballclub because we work too hard not to get wins.”
The Keydets (7-18, 2-10 Southern Conference) had lost 11 of their previous 12 games before winning at The Citadel to sweep the regular-season series.
VMI has hit 10 or more 3-pointers in a game 12 times this season. The Keydets made 13 of 30 3-point attempts at The Citadel. They rank second nationally in 3-point attempts (30 per game) and made 3-pointers (10.7 per game).
“Our offense is kind of, ‘If you have a good shot, take it,’” Parham said. “We try to push the ball in transition a lot and just try to find the best shot.”
Greg Parham is not related to Bubba Parham, who scored more than 1,000 points during the last two seasons at VMI and then transferred to Georgia Tech.
Of VMI’s 18 losses this season, eight were decided by six or fewer points.
“We’ve been in virtually every game, and when I say being in, some of them have been right down to the wire, lose by two or three, and some of them were six-point games with like two-and-a-half minutes left, so you’re still right there, and we end up losing by 10 or 11,” Earl said. “It’s about finishing it off and figuring out how to win. That’s the next big step for us. But I’m proud of our guys for continuing to fight.”
Saturday’s victory at The Citadel was the Keydets’ first road win of the season (10 defeats). They shoot for two in a row Wednesday night at Chattanooga (15-10, 6-6), where Parham may not come off the bench.
“It’s an interesting question. He’s been doing great in the situation he’s been in. But I’ll probably have a conversation with him,” Earl said. “We’ll see if he’s comfortable [off the bench] or he’d rather start. It’s not all up to the player, certainly. We’ll talk about it as a coaching staff. But he seems to be in a really good place.”
