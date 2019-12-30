Early Monday morning, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder ended Bruce Allen’s 10-year run as the team’s president. Word came in a terse three-sentence statement from Snyder, emailed to reporters a little after 7 and posted to the team’s Twitter account a few minutes later, saying Allen had been “relieved of his duties” and was “no longer with the organization.”
Thus ended the decade-long run of a man whose power around the team was second only to Snyder’s. A new era was coming quickly, as Snyder worked to implement the new start he had been planning the past few weeks. Even as a moving truck pulled up to the team facility and workers began removing furniture from inside, Snyder was trying to hire former Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera as the Redskins’ new head coach.
The expectation on Monday was that the two sides would soon reach an agreement, barring any last-minute snags. Their discussions appeared headed toward a deal, according to one person familiar with the situation, who added that it was not clear whether one would be completed by Monday night. Rivera traveled to the Washington area with his wife, according to that person, ahead of an expected meeting with Snyder.
But before then, Allen’s firing took some around the team by surprise. Snyder announced that Allen was cut out completely.
“Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us,” Snyder said in the statement. “As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C.”
Snyder removed not only Allen but also Larry Hess, the Redskins trainer the past nine years who had been with the team for 18 seasons. Hess told co-workers he had been let go on Monday, one person with knowledge of the situation said.
Giants fire coach Shurmur, keep GM Gettleman
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants fired coach Pat Shurmur on Monday and elected to keep general manager Dave Gettleman despite the two combining for nine wins over the past two seasons.
Co-owner John Mara said it was a gut instinct to fire Shurmur after the Giants (4-12) lost their regular-season finale to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
The four-time Super Bowl champions have missed the playoffs seven times in eight years.
Browns begin coaching search after firing Kitchens
BEREA, Ohio — A day after Cleveland’s season of great expectations ended in bitter disappointment, failure and another year out of the playoffs, the Browns began their search for a new coach to replace Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after going 6-10 and being unable to get Cleveland’s talented roster to bond.
Shortly after Kitchens was dismissed, the team embarked on its coaching search by asking permission to speak with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman, a person familiar with the requests told The Associated Press on Monday.
The team will also interview San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Minnesota offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, the source added.
Chiefs lose former UVa star Thornhill to torn ACL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced Monday that rookie safety Juan Thornhill tore the ACL in his left knee during Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Thornhill, the Chiefs’ second-round pick out of Virginia in the 2019 NFL Draft, was injured early in the second quarter during the Chiefs’ 31-21 win.
The 6-foot, 205-pound Thornhill started every game and finished the season with 57 tackles, three interceptions and five passes defensed. He returned one of the interceptions for a touchdown in a 40-9 win over the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 1.
Dolphins CB Howard arrested
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavier Howard was arrested on a domestic battery charge following an argument with his fiance over the purchase of a purse, according to a police report.
Howard, who made the Pro Bowl in 2018 but missed much of this season with a knee injury, faces a possible suspension to start the 2020 season.
Howard was placed on injured reserve after Week 8 because of a left knee injury, underwent surgery this month and wasn’t with the Dolphins on Sunday for their season-ending upset victory at New England.
Raiders sign Incognito to 2-year extension
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Guard Richie Incognito will be staying with the Raiders after their move to Las Vegas.
Incognito signed a two-year, $14 million contract extension with the Raiders on Monday that includes $6.35 million in guaranteed money.
The Raiders signed Incognito last offseason to a one-year prove-it deal to bring him out of retirement after a troubled past that included several suspensions, accusations of racism and bullying and run-ins with police off the field.
Incognito was suspended for the first two games of the season but quickly emerged as a locker room leader and a force on the offensive line. He played 12 games for the Raiders and was named a Pro Bowl alternate.
Elway to stick with Fangio as Broncos’ coach, Lock as QB
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the first time since Super Bowl 50, John Elway heads into an offseason not looking to change his head coach, starting quarterback or locker room chemistry.
Elway said Monday that rookie Drew Lock showed enough in his five-week audition to earn the nod as the Denver Broncos’ starting QB heading into 2020.
He also said he’s a bigger fan than ever of head coach Vic Fangio and believes the Broncos, who went 7-5 after a winless September, have finally turned the corner despite missing out on the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.
