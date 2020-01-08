The Washington Redskins on Wednesday announced the hiring of Scott Turner as their offensive coordinator.
Turner, the son of former Redskins coach Norv Turner, worked with his father and new Washington head coach Ron Rivera the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He replaces Kevin O’Connell, who was the team’s offensive coordinator last season.
Turner, 37, grew up watching his father serve as the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys’ Super Bowl teams in the early 1990s and then as the Redskins head coach in the second half of the decade.
Rivera hired him as a quality control coach on his first staff at Carolina in 2011. Turner then worked with his father in Cleveland and Minnesota and one season on his own at Michigan before returning to the Panthers in 2018.
Norv Turner, whom Redskins owner Daniel Snyder fired in 2000, is not expected to join his son in Washington, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
Giants give Judge first head coaching job
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The struggling New York Giants went into their third coaching search since 2015 looking for a leader for their young team.
In hiring New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge on Wednesday, the Giants settled for a 38-year-old assistant who has never run a team either at the college or NFL level.
What they did get with Judge though was a young man who has worked with Bill Belichick and Nick Saban. The hope is the success those men have had rubs off and makes the Giants relevant in the NFL again.
The Giants and representatives for Judge reached a contract agreement Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he was offered the job. Judge succeeds Pat Shurmur, who was fired a week ago Monday after winning nine games in two seasons.
Judge has won three Super Bowls (2014, ‘16 and ‘18 seasons) with New England in eight years as an assistant on Belichick’s staff.
Before joining the Patriots, he spent three years working for Saban. The former Mississippi State player won titles with the Crimson Tide in the 2009 and ’11 seasons. He also coached at Mississippi State and Birmingham-Southern.
Brady suggests his career will continue
Tom Brady shed a sliver of light Wednesday on his plans, writing on Instagram that he still has “more to prove” in the “arena.”
Left unsaid was whether Brady, 42, still has anything left to prove with the New England Patriots, the team he has helped lead to six Super Bowl titles since entering the NFL in 2000.
He’s about to become a free agent for the first time in his career, and his asking price for the 2020 season might be too pricey for the Patriots.
Vikings receivers have injury issues
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen has an ankle injury that limited him Wednesday in practice as the team prepared for Saturday’s playoff game at San Francisco.
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs missed practice for the second straight day because of an illness. Nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander, who was sidelined against the Saints, remains out with a knee injury.
— From wire reports
