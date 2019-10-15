MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s defense has turned to a group of freshmen to shore up a depleted unit during the most difficult part of the schedule.
West Virginia used safety Tykee Smith and cornerbacks Nicktroy Fortune and Tae Mayo in a 38-14 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. The youngsters will be counted on again when the Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) try to break a two-game losing streak Saturday at No. 5 Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0).
“It ain’t going to get any easier, so we’ve just got to keep trying to find guys that will do what we ask them to do,” defensive coordinator Vic Koenning said.
Smith will get his third straight start against the Sooners. He grabbed a wild deflection and returned the first-quarter interception 19 yards for a touchdown against the Cyclones.
“That’s one of the best plays I’ve ever seen, to be able to find the ball like that,” linebacker Josh Chandler said.
Smith is tied for fifth in team tackles and entered the starting lineup after JoVanni Stewart decided not to play again this season for personal reasons.
Fortune made his first start in place of team interception leader Keith Washington, who had sustained a leg injury the week before against Texas. Mayo played the second half against Iowa State after Hakeem Bailey was ejected for targeting.
Mayo will be called upon again Saturday because Bailey will have to sit out the first half against Oklahoma, while Washington’s status is questionable.
Adding to the mix are freshman Kerry Martin, a converted quarterback, and redshirt freshman Kwantel Raines. Both have seen significant playing time at safety in recent weeks, and freshman backup nose guard Jordan Jefferson has added stability along the line.
Clemson using two kickers vs. Louisville
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says he will use kicker B.T. Potter on kickoffs and long field goal tries when the third-ranked Tigers play at Louisville this week.
Swinney angrily shouted at Potter after he missed a 24-yard kick right before halftime in a 45-14 win over Florida State on Saturday. Swinney followed Potter down the sidelines, yelling as he walked. Steven Sawicki kicked for Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) the rest of the game and Swinney said Potter was second string after the game.
The coach said Tuesday he will use both kickers against the Cardinals (4-2, 2-1) with Sawicki getting the call on short field goals.
Louisville QB to have season-ending surgery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville says redshirt junior quarterback Jawon Pass will miss the rest of this season after having surgery for an injured right toe that has sidelined him the past four games.
Pass started the Cardinals’ first two contests and was injured in the opener against Notre Dame. He completed 12 of 19 passes for a career-best four touchdowns and 196 yards in a win over Eastern Kentucky. Pass had completed 52% of his passes for 330 yards, four TDS and an interception in 2019.
