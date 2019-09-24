The future of one of college football’s historic in-state rivalries has been questioned this week after allegations that fans at Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium in Ames abused members of Iowa’s marching band during the teams’ 2019 game.
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld said he was unsure whether the “Cy-Hawk Game,” which dates to 1894, should continue if security concerns persist.
Members of the Hawkeye Marching Band complained of being subjected to physical violence and other targeted harassment by Iowa State fans at the Sept. 14 game in Ames, according to local media accounts and social media posts .
But on Tuesday, Iowa State officials said they were unable to corroborate those claims, and they intimated that the Iowa band shared responsibility for any incidents at the stadium.
