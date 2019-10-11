WASHINGTON — Weston McKennie scored 32 seconds into the game and had the fastest hat trick from the kickoff in U.S. history, helping the Americans overwhelm Cuba 7-0 on Friday night in their first CONCACAF Nations League match. Jordan Morris scored and tied a U.S. record with three assists and Josh Sargent also had a goal as the 21st-ranked Americans burst to a 6-0 halftime lead against No. 179 Cuba. Christian Pulisic nonchalantly converted a penalty kick in the 62nd minute
for his 14th international goal.
After halting a three-game winless streak, the Americans
will play 75th-ranked Canada in Toronto on Tuesday.
Liverpool player gets ban for mocking Kane
LONDON — A teenage Liverpool player was banned for two weeks on Friday for using a derogatory term during an abusive post on social media mocking Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
Harvey Elliott, who is 16 and plays for England’s under-17 side, admitted to a charge of misconduct by the English Football Association for an “aggravated breach” of rules because his behavior in the video “included reference to disability.”
Tennis
Gauff advances to Upper Austria semis
LINZ, Austria — American teenager Coco Gauff advanced to her first WTA semifinal match by beating top-seeded Kiki Bertens 7-6 (1), 6-4 Friday at the Upper Austria Ladies.
The 15-year-old Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the U.S. Open, earned her first win over a top-10 player against the eighth-ranked Bertens.
Gauff is the youngest woman to reach the semifinals at a WTA event since Nicole Vaidisova won in Tashkent in 2004. She will next play Andrea Petkovic, who beat Viktoria Kuzmova 6-4, 6-1.
Federer, Djokovic both lose in Shanghai
SHANGHAI — Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic went from perfectly unbeatable to unbelievably beaten in the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters.
Federer and Djokovic had been a combined 13-0 in Shanghai with a spot in the semifinals on the line, but both lost Friday.
Federer saved five match points in the second set and received a point penalty in the third in the 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-3 loss to fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev. Djokovic, the defending champion, lost to sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
MEN’S GYMNASTICS
Russian wins world all-around gold medal
STUTTGART, Germany — Winning world championship gold? It can get boring, at least for all-around gymnastics champ Nikita Nagornyy.
The Russian gymnast won his first individual world title on Friday by more than 1 ½ points, a year after fellow Russian Artur Dalaloyan needed a tiebreaker to win. That puts Russia’s men on track for a strong showing at next year’s Olympics, after world team gold on Wednesday and a 1-2 finish in the all-around for Nagornyy and Dalaloyan two days later.
Nagornyy admitted he’d felt “emotionally spent” after the team final.
“It was probably a bit boring,” Nagornyy said of the all-around final.
Triathlon
Swim portion of event canceled by algae
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Part of a Kentucky triathlon has been canceled over toxic algae blooms in the Ohio River.
News outlets report a statement by The Ironman Group says officials have determined after water testing that it is necessary to cancel the swim portion of Sunday’s 2019 Ironman Louisville for athlete safety.
Track AND field
Nike closing Oregon Project in wake of ban
Nike is closing its elite Oregon Project track and field program overseen by Alberto Salazar following his recent four-year doping ban in a move welcomed by the sport’s governing body.
Salazar was found guilty last week by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency of running experiments with supplements and testosterone that were bankrolled and supported by Nike.
golf
Malnati tops weather-delayed Houston Open
HUMBLE, Texas — Expectant father Peter Malnati started strong and shot 7-under 65 Friday to lead at the Houston Open after morning rain and lightning prevented the second round from being completed.
First-round co-leader Austin Cook, who opened with an 8-under 64, briefly got to 11-under before dropping all the way to 6-under through 15 holes before play was suspended due to darkness at 7 p.m.
