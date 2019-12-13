Julie Ertz
was named the U.S. Soccer women’s Player of the Year on Friday for the second time. Ertz, a versatile midfielder who also won the award in 2017, was on the U.S. teams that won World Cup championships in 2015 and again this summer in France. Ertz, who
beat out FIFA world player of the year Megan Rapinoe for the award, scored her first World Cup goal this summer during a group-stage victory over Chile.
The 27-year-old has 95 career appearances with the senior U.S. team and started 22 matches this year, most on the team. She has 20 career goals with the national team.
U.S. men’s team to face Netherlands in March
AMSTERDAM — The United States will play an exhibition against the Netherlands on March 26 at Eindhoven, the first time the Americans will have their full player pool together next year ahead of the start of World Cup qualifying in September.
Sources: Charlotte getting MLS team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People familiar with the situation say Charlotte will be the home of a Major League Soccer expansion team.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his media group sent out emails saying a “major announcement” will be coming Tuesday.
Tepper made a formal presentation to MLS officials on Dec. 5.
MLS Commissioner Don Garber said last week that he expected Charlotte to field the league’s 30th team, which could play as soon as 2021.
FIFA to consider 4 bids for Women’s WCup
FIFA has received bids from Brazil, Japan, Colombia and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
Soccer’s international governing body will now assess the bids, which will include visiting each country. A vote on the host will be held in Ethiopia next June.
MLB
Wacha, Mets ink deal
NEW YORK — Former All-Star right-hander Michael Wacha and the New York Mets completed a $3 million, one-year contract Friday that includes $8 million in performance bonuses.
Wacha can earn $7 million under a points system and $1 million for relief appearances.
The 28-year-old Wacha was an All-Star in 2015, when he went 17-7. Hampered by injuries in his career, Wacha had a 4.76 ERA last season .
Red Sox sign shortstop Peraza, agree with LHP
BOSTON — The Red Sox have signed shortstop José Peraza, and according to a person familiar with the negotiations, the team also agreed to terms with left-hander Martin Pérez.
Pérez (53-56, 4.72 ERA career) is guaranteed $6.5 million, and Peraza has a $2.85 million salary.
Pérez, 28, pitched for Minnesota last year .
Peraza spent the last four years in Cincinnati. In all, he batted .273 with 28 homers and 154 RBIs.
boxing
Crawford out to make his case as best boxer
NEW YORK — Terence Crawford believes he’s the best fighter in the world and wanted more chances to prove it this year.
He hoped to have three fights in 2019 but will be boxing for only the second time when he defends his welterweight title Saturday night at Madison Square Garden against
Egidijus Kavaliauskas (21-0-1, 17 KOs), a Lithuanian who is the mandatory challenger for his WBO belt.
It’s the second straight bout at MSG for Crawford (35-0, 26 KOs), who stopped Amir Khan in April.
NBA
Heat suspend Waiters for 3rd time this year
MIAMI — Dion Waiters has been suspended yet again without pay by the Miami Heat, his third banishment of the season.
The team made the announcement Thursday night, citing “his failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination.”
COLLEGE SOCCER
Cavaliers honored
Virginia midfielder Joe Bell and goalie Colin Shutler have been named first-team All-Americans by the United Soccer Coaches organization.
Bell has six goals and four assists. He is one of three finalists for the Hermann Trophy, which goes to the national player of the year.
Shutler has an NCAA-best 15 shutouts this year and has the lowest goals-against average (0.40) in the nation.
UVa defender Henry Kessler made the second team, while UVa forward Daryl Dike (seven goals, eight assists) made the third team.
The four honorees matched the UVa record set in 1992.
Virginia played Wake Forest in the NCAA semifinals Friday night, but the game was not over before press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.