SYDNEY — Rafael Nadal was coming off a really late night, and was determined to finish work before midnight on the eve of the inaugural ATP Cup final against Serbia. After more than 20 tight games against 20-year-old Alex de Minau
, Nadal converted his first service break to clinch the second set
en route to a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 win as he secured Spain’s semifinal win against
Australia on Saturday night. Top-ranked Nadal and his Spanish team will face No. 2-ranked Djokovic’s Serbian team on Sunday night for the first title in the new 24-team event. Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 to secure Serbia’s win over Russia.
Keys reaches final in Brisbane; Osaka loses
BRISBANE, Australia — Madison Keys came from a break and set down to beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the Brisbane International semifinals on Saturday.
Keys will play defending champion Karolina Pliskova in Sunday’s final. Pliskova beat Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka 6-7 (10), 7-6 (3), 6-2 after saving a match point.
NFL
Ex-Steelers coach Cowher elected to HOF
NEW YORK — Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Cowher, an analyst for CBS, was surprised by the announcement made live on air in studio before the Tennessee Titans-Baltimore Ravens AFC divisional round playoff game Saturday night.
Cowher, now 62, coached the Steelers for 15 seasons from 1992 to 2006 (161-99-1), leading them to two Super Bowls and winning one — beating Seattle in 2006.
Ex-Alabama DC joining Falcons’ staff
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Former Alabama defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is joining the Atlanta Falcons’ staff.
The team announced Saturday that Lupoi will serve as defensive line and run game coordinator, focusing on defensive ends. This past season, Lupoi was defensive line coach for Cleveland.
Lions hire special teams coach Coombs
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions announced Saturday they hired special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs, who was an assistant special teams coach for Cincinnati the previous seven years.
golf
Thomas, Reed both miss cut at Sony Open
HONOLULU —
Brendan Steele birdied five of his last six holes for a 4-under 66 that gave him a share of the lead late Friday at the Sony Open with Cameron Davis (66).
They were at 6-under 134, the highest score to lead the Sony Open through 36 holes since 2006.
Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed both missed the cut, which was at 1-over 141.
Former VCU and Blacksburg High golfer Lanto Griffin shot a 69, sending him into the weekend at even-par 140.
Saturday’s third round wasn’t over by press time.
MLB
Gardner, Yankees finalize 1-year deal
NEW YORK — Outfielder Brett Gardner and the Yankees finalized his $12.5 million, one-year contract on Saturday.
New York agreed to the deal Dec. 13 , and the 36-year-old took a physical on Tuesday.
His addition raised the Yankees’ projected luxury tax payroll to about $248 million — the threshold where the highest luxury tax rate starts.
Sanó, Twins agree to 3-year contract
Miguel Sanó and the Twins avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $30 million, three-year contract on Friday, a source told The Associated Press.
Sanó bounced back from a rough 2018 with a career-high 34 homers in just 105 games last season. The 26-year-old third baseman had a career-best .923 OPS.
SOCCER
Record start boosts Liverpool in EPL
By gaining redemption, Southampton succeeded in pushing record-breaking Liverpool even closer to its first English league title in 30 years.
A 2-1 win at Leicester on Saturday gave Southampton a measure of revenge for its humiliating 9-0 loss to the same opponent in the Premier League 2½ months ago.
Meanwhile, Liverpool beat Tottenham 1-0 a couple of hours later thanks to Roberto Firmino’s first-half strike.
Liverpool has a 16-point lead over second-placed Leicester and has made the best start to a season across Europe’s big five leagues with 61 points in 21 games.
Barcelona’s Suárez to undergo knee surgery
BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona says striker Luis Suárez will have surgery on Sunday for a right knee injury.
The Spanish club made the announcement on Saturday
but did not say how long it expects to be without its second-leading scorer .
