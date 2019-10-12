STUTTGART, Germany — Another day, another record for Simone Biles. In a week where she’s written even more history than she usually does, the U.S. gymnastics star won her 23rd world championship medal on Saturday in vault. That matches the all-time record by any gymnast, male or female — and expect Biles to be back on the podium in two more events Sunday. “I think it’s impressive. Also, I don’t really think of it going into the competition, because I feel that kind of weighs heavy on me,” Biles said. “I just go in, do what I’m supposed to, and whatever the outcome is, I just kind of let it happen.”
golf
Lanto Griffin grabs lead in Houston Open
HUMBLE, Texas — Former Blacksburg High and VCU golfer Lanto Griffin, recovered from a rain-delayed double-bogey finish to his second round earlier Saturday to post a 7-under-65 — the day’s best score — and secure a single-stroke lead through 54 holes of the Houston Open.
Mark Hubbard is alone in second place at 10-under par after shooting a 69. The 36-hole leader, Peter Malnati, is one of three players two shots back. Malnati shot a 73, including bogeys on two of his first three holes and two of his last three.
Both Griffin and Hubbard are seeking their first PGA Tour titles.
Since missing the cut in the 2018 U.S. Open, Griffin has made 13 consecutive cuts in PGA tour events.
The winner in Houston will receive $1.135 million. Griffin’s earnings over 32 previous Tour starts — two back in 2011, 26 more in 2018, when he missed 13 cuts, and four this season — total $837,333. He has never led a Tour event through three rounds.
Barron, Austin tied for Champions lead
CARY, N.C. — Doug Barron stalled for the second straight day and watched a comfortable lead shrivel to none at all. He doesn’t think he’ll be able to get away with that for a third straight day at the SAS Championship.
Barron, who bogeyed three of his last four holes in the opening round and had to settle for a one-shot lead, chipped in for eagle Saturday on the 571-yard 12th hole at Prestonwood Country Club to stretch his lead to three shots.
He played the remaining holes with one bogey and five pars for a 4-under 68. Woody Austin birdied his last two holes for a 67, and they were tied. One shot behind was Jerry Kelly, who had a 67.
NBA
Lakers-Nets series in China ends, quietly
The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are heading home from China, their roles as unwitting participants in a geopolitical drama that neither team had any role in starting or escalating now over.
The Nets beat the Lakers 91-77 in Shenzhen, China on Saturday, capping a two-game preseason series in China that was overshadowed by the fallout from a tweet on the protests in the country about Hong Kong by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey. The league has played preseason games in China every year since 2007, with the exception of the lockout-shortened season in 2011. Now it’s unclear if the fractured relationship can be mended for the series to continue next year.
auto racing
Boyd wins truck race, Sauter disqualified
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Spencer Boyd was named winner of the Truck Series race Saturday after Johnny Sauter was stripped of the victory for forcing a driver below the out-of-bounds line at Talladega Superspeedway.
Sauter had blocked his way around the 2.66-mile superspeedway for the final two-lap overtime shootout. His defensive driving included forcing Riley Herbst below the yellow line right before he crossed the finish line. That put the finish under review; NASCAR had to determine if Sauter’s move was illegal.
Sauter didn’t wait for a ruling, doing a victory celebration on the frontstretch and collecting the checkered flag, while Boyd waited outside his truck on pit road. A crew member told Boyd he had just won his first career race.
Tennis
Gauff reaches WTA final for 1st time
LINZ, Austria — American teenager Coco Gauff advanced to her first WTA final by beating Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday at the Upper Austria Ladies.
The 15-year-old Gauff saved nine of 10 break points against her German opponent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.