DOHA, Qatar — Roberto Firmino clinched Liverpool’s first Club World Cup title on Saturday, scoring in extra time to seal a 1-0 victory in the final over Flamengo to assert Europe’s
soccer dominance over South America. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson’s defense-splitting pass picked out Sadio Mane, who squared for Firmino to net in the 99th minute and become Liverpool’s savior again in the Qatari capital. The Brazil forward also struck in the semifinal victory over Monterrey on Wednesday, giving him two goals in as many games in the 2022 World Cup test-event tournament, having only netted once in the previous 16 games for Liverpool in all competitions.
England’s 1966 WCup winner Peters dies
Martin Peters, whose place in English soccer lore was secured by scoring one of the national team’s goals in its victory over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, died Saturday after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 76.
Peters’ family announced his death via a statement through English soccer club West Ham, saying he passed away peacefully in his sleep.
Man City shows fight, beats Leicester in EPL
If any team has a chance of stopping Liverpool marching to a first English league title in 30 years, it looks to be Manchester City rather than Leicester.
City gave a timely reminder of its champion qualities by coming from a goal behind to beat Leicester 3-1 on Saturday. Riyad Mahrez netted the equalizer for City after Jamie Vardy’s league-leading 17th goal, and Ilkay Gundogan (PK) and Gabriel Jesus also scored.
Second-place Leicester stayed 10 points behind Liverpool and is now only one point ahead of City.
MLB
Céspedes’ base pay cut from $29.5M to $6M
NEW YORK — Yoenis Céspedes’ base salary next year was cut to $6 million from its original $29.5 million as part of an amended contract with the New York Mets that avoided a grievance hearing.
The oft-injured outfielder, however, would raise his pay to $20 million if he has 650 plate appearances.
Tigers agree to deals with Cron, Schoop
DETROIT — The Tigers
agreed to one-year deals with free agents Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron. The deals are each for $6.1 million and should add some power to a Detroit team that finished last in the AL in homers in 2019.
Schoop, a second baseman, batted .256 with 23 homers
. Cron, who started 110 games at first base, hit .253 with 25 home runs .
4 minor leaguers get bans after drug tests
NEW YORK — Pittsburgh pitcher Andy Maldonado and free agent pitcher Daniel De Leon were each suspended 72 games under baseball’s minor league drug program on Friday after positive tests for the anabolic steroid Stanozolol.
Boston catcher Elih Marrero and free agent pitcher Cole Watts were each suspended for 50 games after positive tests for Amphetamine, a banned stimulant.
Marrero, a 22-year-old , hit .205 with one homer and 18 RBIs in 35 games at Class A last season with Lowell of the New York-Penn League and Salem of the Carolina League.
COLLEGES
TCU placed on NCAA probation
The NCAA placed TCU on probation for one year after the school self-reported 33 athletes in football and basketball being paid for work they didn’t do.
The NCAA released the decision Friday.
TCU reported the violations in 2018 when it discovered athletes were not clocking out of their summer jobs with the school’s physical plant. The payments totaled about $20,000 over four years and 22 athletes competed while ineligible.
GOLF
Scott’s 2 late birdies give him Australia lead
GOLD COAST, Australia — Adam Scott birdied two of his final three holes to take a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the Australian PGA championship on Saturday.
Scott had a 54-hole total of 10-under 206 after a 3-under 69 at Royal Pines. Former U.S. Amateur champion Nick Flanagan shot 9-under 63 to equal the course record and was two shots off the lead.
NHL
Wheeler sets all-time scoring mark for Jets
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Blake Wheeler had a goal and assist to become the all-time leading scorer in franchise history, Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves , and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 6-0 on Saturday.
Wheeler’s 616 points surpassed the previous mark set by Ilya Kovalchuk, who played for the franchise when it was the Atlanta Thrashers.
