Switzerland’s Roger Federer holds the trophy Sunday after winning his tenth title at the Swiss Indoors tournament.

 Associated Press

BASEL, Switzerland — Roger Federer won his hometown Swiss Indoors title for the 10th time by dominating Alex de Minaur in a 6-2, 6-2 victory on Sunday.

Federer’s 10th Basel title was one of his most efficient. He did not drop a set in four matches played, and was never pushed to a tiebreaker.

Sunday’s final took just 68 minutes, and Federer’s longest match all week lasted 79 minutes.

“It was fast but very nice. I think I played a great match,” Federer said. “I was great on the offense, made very few unforced errors and came up with the big shots and served well when I had to.”

Federer’s fourth title in 2019 is the 103rd of his career.

