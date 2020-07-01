Macon @ Roanoke p

Roanoke’s Travis Armstrong (right) fights for the puck during a Southern Professional Hockey League game last year.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2019

The longest-tenured member of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs plans to continue his service.

Defenseman Travis Armstrong announced on Wednesday that he has signed an agreement to return to Roanoke for the 2020-21 season. It will be his sixth pro season and fifth in Roanoke.

Armstrong served as the Dawgs’ captain during the 2019-20 season and was named to the All-SPHL second team in April. He appeared in 46 games and scored a career-high six goals to go with 16 assists and 106 penalty minutes

Tags

Load comments