Djokovic back at No. 1; Kenin makes No. 7
MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings Monday after winning his eighth Australian Open title, while Sofia Kenin’s first Grand Slam trophy boosted her to a career-high No. 7 — and made her the leading American — on the WTA list.
This is Djokovic’s 276th week leading the ATP, the third-most in the history of the computerized rankings, which began in the 1970s. Roger Federer holds the record of 310, followed by Pete Sampras with 286.
horse racing
Kentucky Derby gets new starting gate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Horses running in the Kentucky Derby will break from a new custom-made 20-stall starting gate for the 146th edition in May.
Churchill Downs said Monday the new contiguous gate will eliminate the wide gap between post position No. 14 in the standard gate and No. 15 in the auxiliary gate.
The new gate will be used only for the Derby on May 2. The track’s standard starting gate will still be used for all other races.
football
SEC names McDaid coordinator of officials
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference has named John McDaid coordinator of football officials.
The 1987 Harvard graduate will also serve as coordinator of football officials for the Sun Belt.
baseball
Chacín finalizes minor league deal with Twins
MINNEAPOLIS — Jhoulys Chacín finalized a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins on Monday after a miserable 2019 season.
He figures to compete during spring training with Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe for rotation spots behind José Berríos, Jake Odorizzi and Homer Bailey.
Yankees raise stakes in job for backup catcher
NEW YORK — The Yankees now have more competition in the job for backup catcher, with Erik Kratz, Josh Thole and Chris Iannetta agreeing to minor league contracts Monday.
Austin Romine, Gary Sánchez’s backup the last three seasons, became a free agent and agreed to a $4.15 million, one-year contract with Detroit.
Kyle Higashioka is the only other catcher on New York’s 40-man roster.
skiing
Shiffrin announces death of her father
Two-time Olympic champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin says her father, Jeff, has died. He was 65.
The U.S Ski and Snowboard federation said Shiffrin traveled home from Europe to Colorado on Sunday to be with her father and family at a hospital, where he died. No further details were given.
Shiffrin has a clear lead in the World Cup overall standings and is the three-time defending champion.
olympics
Abe avoids worries of virus’ impact on events
TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
was asked about the spreading coronavirus outbreak by an opposition lawmaker on Monday, but he brushed aside worries.
“We will respond appropriately,” Abe said, speaking in Japanese, “while closely cooperating with the World Health Organization … so that we can proceed with the preparations without letting it affect the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.”
soccer
Turkmenistan tourney delayed due to virus
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan — Asia’s indoor soccer championship in Turkmenistan was postponed on Monday because of the outbreak of a fast-spreading new virus which originated in China.
figure skating
French official asked to quit amid scandal
The head of the French skating federation has been asked to resign by the country’s sports minister after she grilled him over a string of accusations of sexual abuse and rape against a coach of underage skaters.
