Motor Mile Speedway delays opener to May
Motor Mile Speedway and Dragway in Fairlawn announced Monday that it has postponed the first three scheduled events at the track and will not open its season until after May 15 due to restrictions placed on public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Track officials had scheduled an open practice on April 18, followed by the season opener on April 25. Also postponed was the May 9 race night.
The first race date on the current schedule is now May 29.
NHRA suspends season 30 days
The NHRA drag racing series has suspended its season 30 days with the intention to resume events April 17-19 in Houston.
An event at Las Vegas has been postponed with no new date announced.
“We made this decision with heavy hearts as we see the effects this pandemic is having on the world,” NHRA said in a statement. “We are all in this complicated uncertain and rapidly changing situation together, and we encourage everyone to look out for each other.”
Other motorsports such as NASCAR, IndyCar and Formula One already pulled the plug on racing.
TENNIS
WTA suspends tour through May 2
The Women’s Tennis Association announced on Monday that it will suspend all tournaments through May 2 due to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The decision wipes out a significant portion of the clay-court season in the run-up to the French Open, raising questions about whether the second major of 2020 will be held.
soccer
Germany warns clubs at risk of collapse
DÜSSELDORF, Germany — German soccer is eyeing empty stadiums and a postponed European Championship to save clubs from financial collapse.
The CEO of the German league, Christian Seifert, said Monday a meeting of the 36 clubs from the top two divisions had agreed to an extended suspension through April 2, but “it doesn’t mean that we assume we can play from April 3.”
Separately, the German soccer federation said games in the top two women’s divisions and the women’s cup will be suspended through April 19.
gambling
Casinos, gamblers weigh virus concerns
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Gamblers and vacationers who had planned to visit U.S. casinos expressed a mixture of disappointment and relief over a wave of closings in at least 15 states as officials worked on slowing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some said they still plan to visit casinos.
Many casinos, where hundreds or even thousands of people touch the same slot machines and gambling chips, remain open. The casinos that remain open say they are stepping up cleaning and sanitization efforts.
cricket
Cricket Australia ends season, cancels games
All professional cricket has been canceled in Australia in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and national organizers are “strongly recommending” that the remainder of the season be called off at all levels — right down to children’s community games.
Cricket Australia declared New South Wales state the winner of the Sheffield Shield, the national firsts-class competition. The last round of the regular season in the Sheffield Shield had already been scrapped.New South Wales won six games, lost two and drew one in the Shield, finishing 12 points clear of Victoria state. International cricket series between Australia and New Zealand had already been canceled.
The cancellation comes nine days after Australia hosted and won the women’s Twenty20 Cricket World Cup final against India, attended by more than 86,000 people at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
