World Cup hoops
Nigeria, Iran qualify for Olympic berths
Nigeria and Iran are going to the Olympics. China’s World Cup run came to a disappointing end. And Serbia is unbeaten no more, making a third consecutive meeting with the U.S. in a gold-medal game now unlikely.
Nigeria clinched the Olympic berth that goes to the top African finisher in the World Cup by beating China 86-73 on Sunday. It’s the third straight Olympic trip for Nigeria.
Nigeria’s victory over China also meant the hosts would not earn the berth going to the top Asian finisher. Instead, that goes to Iran after it beat the Philippines 95-75. China will have to go through a qualifying tournament next summer.
The last quarterfinal spots for the World Cup could come down to a tiebreaker.
That’s not good news for Greece.
Winning a second-round finale against the Czech Republic won’t be enough for the team led by NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo — it’ll have to win by 12 or more points to have any chance of reaching the quarterfinals.
There are two quarterfinal spots left that will be decided Monday in Shenzhen among the U.S. (4-0), the Czech Republic (3-1), Brazil (3-1) and Greece (2-2).
Other scores Sunday:
Russia 69, Venezuela 60
Andrey Vorontsevich led Russia (3-2) with 17 points. Michael Carrera had a game-high 19 for Venezuela (2-3).
Italy 94, Puerto Rico 89, OT
Marco Belinelli scored 27 points and Danilo Gallinari scored 22 as Italy (3-2) rallied from a 26-point third-quarter deficit, putting together a 42-9 run and then holding on in overtime.
Argentina 91, Poland 65
Luis Scola was brilliant again for Argentina (5-0), scoring 21 points.
golf
U.S. rallies to capture Walker Cup
HOYLAKE, England — Cole Hammer finally got a point with the shortest match. John Pak completed a perfect week. John Augenstein delivered the clinching point.
And for the first time in 12 years, the Americans celebrated a Walker Cup victory away from home.
Facing a two-point deficit at the start of Sunday, the Americans picked up a point in morning foursomes and then overwhelmed Great Britain & Ireland by taking eight of 10 singles matches for a 15 1/2-10 1/2 victory at Royal Liverpool.
Casey wins European Open by one stroke
HAMBURG, Germany — Ryder Cup star Paul Casey carded a 6-under 66 to win the European Open by one shot on Sunday for his first European Tour title in five years.
Casey started the day a stroke behind overnight leaders Bernd Ritthammer and Robert MacIntyre and held his nerve with a bogey-free round to claim his 14th European Tour victory at 14-under 274 overall.
It was Casey’s first European Tour title since he won the KLM Open in 2014.
soccer
Morales suffers strained groin
ST. LOUIS (AP) — American midfielder Alfredo Morales has been diagnosed with a strained right groin.
Morales was hurt near the end of a 3-0 exhibition loss to Mexico on Friday night at East Rutherford, New Jersey. The U.S. Soccer Federation said after the game that he would have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury and announced the diagnosis on Sunday.
Women’s Super League attracts 63,000 fans
LONDON — The opening weekend of the Women’s Super League season attracted almost 63,000 fans across six games as England enjoyed an unprecedented increase in crowds, building on a surge in interest in women’s soccer during the World Cup.
The cumulative crowd was a 12-fold increase on the start of the 2018-19 season when 5,167 fans attended the five games before the English top flight was enlarged from 11 to 12 teams.
