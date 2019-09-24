mens basketball
Bucks fined $50K for contract comment
NEW YORK — The NBA fined the Milwaukee Bucks $50,000 on Tuesday over a comment general manager Jon Horst made about the team’s plans to offer league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo a “supermax” extension.
The Bucks cannot publicly commit to offering anyone a supermax until the summer following that player’s seventh season.
Antetokounmpo is entering his seventh season. He would be eligible to sign a record five-year extension worth nearly $250 million in July 2020, with that new deal beginning in the 2021-22 season.
Nets not planning to play Durant this season
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets expect to wait a year before Kevin Durant plays for them.
General manager Sean Marks said Tuesday the Nets are planning this season without the injured All-Star. He added Durant will have a say in determining when he’s ready.
Durant is recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. He was injured while playing for Golden State in the NBA Finals, then left the Warriors to sign with the Nets in July.
tennis
Murray wins 1st big match since January
ZHUHAI, China — Andy Murray won his first tour-level match since January on Tuesday, beating American opponent Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-1 in the Zhuhai Championships.
Murray will next face seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur.
college
Executive gets 4 months for USC bribery
BOSTON — Los Angeles business executive Devin Sloane was sentenced Tuesday to four months in prison for paying $250,000 to get his son admitted to the University of Southern California as a fake water polo recruit.
soccer
UEFA confirms 3 final hosts from 2021-23
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — UEFA announced the venues for three upcoming Champions League finals and stepped into the global politics of women’s rights by urging European soccer teams not to play in countries where female fans are barred from stadiums.
The Champions League finals from 2021 through 2023 will be played in St. Petersburg, Munich and London, the UEFA executive committee decided Tuesday.
Messi out at halftime in 1st start since injury
BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi has been substituted at halftime of his first start for Barcelona since a long injury layoff, after apparently picking up a new knock.
Messi hurt his left leg less than half an hour into the Spanish league match against Villarreal at Camp Nou Stadium on Tuesday. The playmaker left the field and doctors attended to his leg for few minutes before he eventually returned and finished the half.
Messi didn’t return for the second half, though.
hockey
NHL teams aim to draw fans to fill arenas
DETROIT — Like franchises in other sports and leagues, NHL teams are invested in keeping fans coming to arenas instead of staying at home.
The price of tickets, however, plays a part in keeping some fans at home.
The Carolina Hurricanes have
been offering monthly subscription passes, giving fans access to a certain number of games for a one-time fee at a substantial savings compared to individual tickets. The mobile-only, ticket-selling innovation has become relatively common in Major League Baseball, but the Hurricanes are a unique team in the NHL to try it.
Blues acquire Faulk in trade with ‘Canes
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues acquired All-Star defenseman Justin Faulk from the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday in exchange for defenseman Joel Edmundson and a prospect.
The Blues also announced Faulk had signed a seven-year contract extension worth $45.5 million that goes into effect following this season with the defending Stanley Cup champions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.