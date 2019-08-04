Thompson, Bernard advance at nationals
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Blacksburg’s Frank Thompson advanced to the third round of the USTA National Boys 16-under tennis championships Sunday.
Thompson, a two-time VHSL Class 4 singles champion, defeated Martin Mazev of Yorba Linda, California 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.
Thompson is scheduled to face John Lasajanak of Lawrenceville, Georgia at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Sixty-four players remain in the tournament including No. 1 seed Alex Bernard, a former Roanoke Valley resident.
Bernard won his second-round match 6-1, 6-2 over Charles Temming of Loveland, Ohio. Thompson and Thomas Paulsell of Seattle are seeded No. 2 in the doubles tournament.
Springfield wins team event’s championship
LAS VEGAS — The Springfield Lasers successfully defended their World TeamTennis title, rallying on Saturday night to beat the New York Empire 20-19 at Orleans Arena.
After a 22-year championship drought, the Missouri club hoisted the King Trophy for the second consecutive season in front of World TeamTennis co-founder Billie Jean King.
soccer
U.S. women begin tour with shutout win
PASADENA, Calif. — Departing head coach Jill Ellis and the U.S. women’s national team opened their post-World Cup domestic victory tour with a 3-0 victory over Ireland on Saturday night.
Tobin Heath, Lindsey Horan and Carli Lloyd scored first-half goals on a celebratory evening at the Rose Bowl to kick off a five-city tour bringing the champions to their eager stateside fans.
Late in the scoreless second half, the Rose Bowl crowd started a loud chant of “Equal pay! Equal pay!”
Possible drug issue kept Mahrez on bench
LONDON — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he left Riyad Mahrez out of the Community Shield win against Liverpool over concerns the player could have breached doping rules as the club lacked full details of medication he used for a sinus issue.
The Algerian national only returned to training on Friday after leading his country to victory in the African Cup of Nations final last month.
Guardiola says “for doping control, today was a risk because the doctors didn’t have it (full details). That’s why he wasn’t in the squad to play some minutes. He could have played some minutes but we could not take a risk because the doctors did not have exactly the medicines.”
City beat Liverpool 5-4 in a penalty shootout on Sunday after the traditional curtain-raiser to the English season ended 1-1 in regulation time.
auto racing
Hamilton catches up to take Hungarian GP
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Lewis Hamilton is more used to others chasing him but the Mercedes driver turned predator to successfully hunt down Max Verstappen and win Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.
Sebastian Vettel finished the race behind Verstappen in third place for Ferrari ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc.
Hamilton extended his championship lead to 62 points with the 81st victory of his F1 career to move only 10 wins behind Michael Schumacher’s record total.
surfing
Peruvians dominate before home crowd
LIMA, Peru — Peru dominated surfing at the Pan American Games on Sunday when Lucca Mesinas and Daniella Rosas won their shortboard finals and a potential ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
International Surfing Association longboard world champion Benoit “Piccolo” Clemente, also from Peru, won the men’s longboard final.
Hundreds of people braved cold and damp weather to cheer on the surfers who competed on a reef break about 38 miles (60 kilometers) south of the Peruvian capital of Lima.