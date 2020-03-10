Browns decide to cut LB Christian Kirksey
CLEVELAND — Christian Kirksey’s value to the Browns didn’t equal the veteran linebacker’s pay.
Cleveland released Kirksey on Tuesday after failing to restructure his contract. The 27-year-old Kirksey was due to make $7.75 million in base salary this season and $8.25 million in 2021. His release will save the Browns roughly $7 million in salary-cap space .
Kirksey made 54 starts with Cleveland and appeared in 73 games. An injury limited him to nine games in 2018, and he was on injured reserve after Week 2 last season .
NFL, 2K Sports back to producing games
Gamers have long hoped that 2K Sports would return to producing NFL video games. Those wishes will come true next year.
The NFL and 2K announced Tuesday a multiyear deal, the first time since 2004 that 2K has produced an NFL game.
The contract covers NFL-themed and non-simulation video games, meaning 2K won’t be producing a direct competitor to Electronic Art’s “Madden” series.
2K officials say they remain in early development stages for titles and concepts.
Ravens’ Yanda retires after 13 seasons
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens guard Marshal Yanda is retiring after 13 seasons in which he was named to the Pro Bowl eight times and helped Baltimore win the 2012 Super Bowl.
The Ravens made the announcement Tuesday.
Yanda, 35, played in 191 games, including playoffs, and has been an anchor on the Ravens offensive line.
Steelers, Cowboys to honor HOF coaches
CANTON, Ohio — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys will play in the Hall of Fame Game to honor their former coaches, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson, who will be inducted this summer.
The game opens the preseason schedule on Aug. 6, with Cowher and Johnson entering the hall two days later.
They have each gone 3-3 in the game.
MLB
Nationals’ Scherzer to miss opener
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer was scratched from Tuesday’s scheduled start against Miami because of fatigue on his right side.
The 35-year-old right-hander said his right side has lagged as he builds strength .
NHL
Sharks try to cope with virus-related ban
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Sharks and the NHL were still trying to adjust plans for three games in San Jose this month following a local ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people in response to the spread of the coronavirus.
The Sharks and the league said they will abide by the guidelines by Santa Clara County public health officials.
soccer
Official says men face more hostile crowds
NEW YORK — The U.S. Soccer Federation says facing hostile crowds in Mexico and Central America makes the U.S. men’s team a different job than the American women.
A spokeswoman for the women said the claims are from “the Paleolithic Era” as if “made by a caveman.”
The U.S. women are seeking more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act .
horse racing
Maximum Security gets change of venue
Owner Gary West is removing all of his horses, includes champion Maximum Security, from Jason Servis’ barn after the trainer was indicted on multiple counts of administering illegal substances and performance-enhancing drugs
.
Santa Anita deaths not linked to drugs
LOS ANGELES — A report released Tuesday by the California Horse Racing Board on horse deaths at Santa Anita found that no illegal medications were used on the animals and 39% percent of the 23 fatalities occurred on surfaces affected by wet weather.
The report found no singular cause for the deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.