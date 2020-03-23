Will Wilson becomes CEO of U.S. Soccer
CHICAGO — Will Wilson, co-head of the NFL division of a sports representation agency and the uncle of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, was hired Monday as chief executive officer of the troubled U.S. Soccer Federation.
The USSF faces a gender discrimination lawsuit by women on its national team, which led to USSF President Carlos Cordeiro’s resignation on March 12. Cordeiro was replaced by USSF Vice President Cindy Parlow Cone, a World Cup and Olympic champion for the U.S.
VMI promotes Watson to head coach
VMI announced Monday it has promoted Max Watson from assistant soccer coach to head coach.
He replaces Charlie Hubbard, who stepped down earlier this month to become an assistant at James Madison.
Watson was a VMI assistant last fall, when the Keydets won just one game.
Watson was the boys soccer coach at Mountain View High School last spring, leading his team to a state tournament berth. He was named the Region 5D coach of the year.
He was an assistant at his alma mater, Mary Washington, from 2015-18.
Infantino eyes soccer reboot to avoid crisis
GENEVA — The future of soccer could be fewer games and fewer top competitions to help avoid a financial crisis, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a newspaper interview published Monday.
With soccer around the world in near-total shutdown and no end in sight because of the coronavirus pandemic, Infantino said the sport risked going into recession.
rugby
Australia’s National Rugby League shutters
SYDNEY — Australia’s National Rugby League became one of the last professional contact sports to shut down in response to the spread of the coronavirus, suspending its 16-team competition on Monday.
While football authorities in other parts of the world bowed to government edicts against travel or public gatherings or the new reality of reduced social contact, the NRL sought to continue.
The NRL, facing a possible $500 million hit to its finances if the national league ceased, spent hours Monday considering alternatives to a open-ended suspension of the season. At one point it was considering moving all of its teams to the small town of Calliope in Queensland state where matches might continue strictly for television.
tennis
U.S. Open changing hard-court brand
NEW YORK — The U.S. Open tennis tournament is changing the brand of its court surfaces for the first time in more than 40 years.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced Monday it has a five-year agreement for the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to use Laykold hard courts made by Advanced Polymer Technology.
They replace DecoTurf, the hard-court surface played on at the U.S. Open since 1978.
Japanese sports
Baseball, soccer aim for April restarts
TOKYO — On a day when Japan’s prime minister admitted postponing the Tokyo Olympics may be unavoidable, medical experts suggested Japanese baseball and soccer seasons may be able to resume by the end of next month.
Mitsuo Kaku, a professor in infection control and prevention at Tohoku Medical and Pharmaceutical University, said officials should be targeting an end of April start date .
olympics
Former Olympian van der Burgh has virus
Former Olympic swimming champion Cameron van der Burgh said he has contracted the coronavirus and added his voice to concerns for athletes’ well-being if the Tokyo Games go ahead as scheduled.
Van der Burgh, who retired from competitive swimming in 2018, posted on social media on Sunday describing how he had been ill with the virus for two weeks.
racing
F1 delayed until at least June; Azerbaijan GP off
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was postponed Monday because of the coronavirus outbreak, delaying the start of the Formula One season until the middle of June at the earliest.
The first eight races of the 2020 season have now been either postponed or canceled because of the virus.
