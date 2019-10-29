Basketball
Raptors give sports science guru VP role
TORONTO — Toronto Raptors sports science guru Alex McKechnie has been given a promotion and contract extension.
The Scotsman has earned a reputation for his innovative treatments for injured players. The NBA champions said Tuesday he will now hold the title of vice president, player health and performance.
McKechnie helped Kawhi Leonard return to competition after the star forward missed most of the 2017-18 season with a quad injury.
Waiters back with Heat, still not playing
MIAMI — Dion Waiters is back with the Miami Heat, though it remains unclear when he will make his on-court season debut.
Waiters is on the inactive list for Tuesday’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks, Miami’s fourth contest of the season — and the fourth that the shooting guard has missed.
Waiters was suspended Oct. 19 , one day after he expressed displeasure with playing time during Miami’s preseason finale. Heat President Pat Riley said that was “unprofessional,” and noted it was one of multiple incidents that led to the suspension.
UConn player applies for probation program
ROCKVILLE, Conn. — The UConn basketball player accused of fleeing from a car accident has applied for a probation program that could leave him without a criminal record.
Freshman guard James Bouknight smelled of alcohol after he crashed a car into a street sign near campus early in the morning of Sept. 27, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Coaches: Texas A&M top SEC women’s hoops
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Southeastern Conference women’s basketball coaches have picked Texas A&M as the favorite to win the league title and voted Aggies guard Chennedy Carter as preseason player of the year.
The coaches differed from the media votes, which has South Carolina as the SEC favorite in their preseason poll.
Soccer
Activists critical of fan punishment for racism
GENEVA — Bulgaria was punished Tuesday for the Nazi salutes and racist chanting of its soccer fans with an order to play a European Championship qualifying game in an empty stadium, although the team avoided expulsion from the competition.
The punishment was criticized by anti-discrimination groups, who said it was too lenient.
UEFA had the option to remove Bulgaria from the Euro 2020 playoffs in March, after the incidents in Sofia at a qualifier against England this month.
indy racing
Hinchcliffe out at new McLaren team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — James Hinchcliffe has been released from the new Arrow McLaren SP Racing team, two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press, despite repeated public assurances that the popular Canadian was not leaving the organization once McLaren came aboard.
Hinchcliffe learned Sunday he was being replaced by 2018 Indy Lights Champion Pato O’Ward and said his farewells at the team shop Monday, the two people said. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday .
Olympics
Tokyo, IOC feud over marathon switch
TOKYO — Tokyo city officials are in a public feud with the International Olympic Committee over IOC plans — made without consulting the city or local organizers — to move next year’s Tokyo Olympic marathons 500 miles north to Sapporo to avoid the capital’s summer heat.
The abrupt decision to shift the marathons and race walks was announced almost two weeks ago by the IOC.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is angry about it. Her allies say no change is needed and have raised questions about who will pay if the move goes through, and have not ruled out a lawsuit to recover damages.
