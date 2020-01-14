Penguins’ Crosby back in play after 28 games
PITTSBURGH — Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was in the lineup Tuesday when Pittsburgh faced Minnesota. Crosby hasn’t played since undergoing abdominal surgery on Nov. 14.
Crosby aggravated a core injury against Chicago on Nov. 9. He had five goals and 12 assists in 17 games with Pittsburgh before the injury.
The 28 games he missed was his longest absence since the 2011-12 season .
MLB
Hudson, Nationals sign 2-year deal
WASHINGTON — Daniel Hudson
wanted to be back with Washington, and general manager Mike Rizzo shared the sentiment.
So, Hudson and the team agreed to an $11 million, two-year deal that was finalized Tuesday. Hudson gets $5 million this year and $6 million in 2021. He can earn $1 million annually in performance bonuses for games finished: $200,000 each for 30, 40, 45, 50 and 55.
Yankees shake up staff for health, training
After a record-number of injuries which sent 30 players on the injured list in 2019, the Yankees shook up the staff that tends to the players’ health and training.
Tuesday they announced that Eric Cressey will oversee the changes as the Yankees Director of Player Health and Performance. Also joining the organization are Donovan Santas (Assistant Director of Player Health and Performance), Brett McCabe (Major League Strength and Conditioning Coach), Michael Schuk (Director of Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation) and Tim Lentych (head trainer).
Sano, Twins ink new $30 million contract
MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sanó’s tenure with Minnesota has flashed all the potential the Twins envisioned when they scouted him as a 13-year-old in the Dominican Republic.
But Sanó’s progress has been offset by hefty strikeout totals and injuries .
With Sanó and the Twins facing the prospect of arbitration, the two sides agreed to a $30 million, three-year contract that was finalized on Tuesday. The move demonstrated the team’s belief in his measured progress.
WNBA
Deal with union boosts salaries
NEW YORK — The WNBA and its union announced a tentative eight-year labor deal Tuesday that will allow top players to earn more than $500,000 while the average annual compensation will surpass six figures .
The contract, which begins this season and runs through 2027, will pay players an average of $130,000 and guarantees full salaries while on maternity leave. The collective bargaining agreement also provides enhanced family benefits and other health and wellness improvements.
NBA
League fines Rose for tossing pen
NEW YORK — Pistons guard Derrick Rose was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for tossing a pen across the court during Detroit’s loss to New Orleans.
With 37 seconds left in overtime and play stopped on Monday night, Rose flung the pen into the stands
.
skiing
Shiffrin come in third in World Cup slalom
FLACHAU, Austria — After her rare second straight defeat in a women’s World Cup slalom Tuesday, Mikaela Shiffrin sais she lacked confidence.
Petra Vlhova won a night race by 0.10 seconds over Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden. Shiffrin, who was second after the opening run, came 0.43 behind in third for her worst result in two years.
soccer
Man United scraps training in Middle East
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United has scrapped a midseason training camp in the Middle East amid high tensions in the region, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Tuesday.
Man United has been a frequent visitor to the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai in recent years, and the squad was looking for another warm-weather camp.
