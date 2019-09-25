Tkachuk now Flames’ highest-paid player
CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames have signed forward Matthew Tkachuk to a three-year, $21 million deal.
The deal carrying an annual average value of $7 million makes him the highest-paid Flames player on the roster this season, and keeps him with the team through the 2021-22 season.
Tkachuk, 21, has 71 goals and 174 points in 224 regular-season NHL games since he was drafted sixth overall by the Flames in 2016.
basketball
Irving suffers injury during pickup game
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving sustained a left side facial fracture after being elbowed during a pickup game, and the Nets said Wednesday the All-Star point guard is listed as day to day.
Irving was hurt Tuesday in one of the final workouts before the team opens training camp.
Mystics enter finals with healthy star
A year after getting swept in the WNBA Finals, Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics are back.
The Mystics will face the Connecticut Sun as the top two teams in the regular season meet for the championship. Game 1 of the best-of-five series is Sunday in Washington.
The Mystics lost in three games to the Seattle Storm last season, when Delle Donne was dealing with a bone bruise in her knee. This year, the league’s MVP is healthy and raring to win her first title.
judo
Pan American champ loses her gold medal
SAO PAULO — Olympic judo champion Rafaela Silva of Brazil was stripped of her Pan American Games gold medal on Wednesday after failing a doping test.
Silva was the winner of the title of the 57-kilogram category in Lima, the same category in which she triumphed at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. She can still appeal the decision.
Organizers of the Pan Am Games said in a statement that Silva and six other athletes had failed their doping tests during the competition in August.
college football
More players depart Tennessee’s squad
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee linebackers Will Ignont and Shanon Reid and wide receiver Jacquez Jones have left the team.
Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed the exits of all three players Wednesday, one day after multiple reports indicated Reid and Jones had entered the transfer portal.
Five players have now left Tennessee’s team since the start of the season. None of the players were recruited by Pruitt.
soccer
FIFA panel agrees to limit agent fees
ZURICH — A FIFA panel has agreed limits on fees that agents can take from the $7 billion annual soccer transfer market, and caps on the number of player loan deals that clubs can make.
Seeking some control over the global trade in players often described as a “Wild West,” FIFA said its stakeholders committee of soccer industry experts recommended key principles on Wednesday.
The panel, which includes delegates from FIFA, clubs, leagues and player unions, agreed that agents are set to earn a maximum 10% cut of transfer fees when acting for the selling club.
Messi out with no return timetable
BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona says Lionel Messi will be sidelined because of a muscle injury picked up in the first half against Villarreal in a Spanish league match on Tuesday.
The club says Messi has a left abductor injury but did not give a timeline for his recovery.
Spanish media says Messi is expected to miss the league game at Getafe on Saturday and is doubtful for the Champions League match against Inter Milan on Wednesday.
