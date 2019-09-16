Collier named WNBA Rookie of the Year
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has been named the WNBA Rookie of the Year.
Collier averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals this season.
Collier is one of four unanimous selections on the All-Rookie Team announced Monday. The others are Indiana Fever center Teaira McCowan, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale and Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young. Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner also was chosen in voting by the league’s 12 head coaches.
Jordan, other owners enter tequila business
BOSTON — Michael Jordan, the basketball hall of famer and owner of the Charlotte Hornets, has teamed with owners from the Celtics, Lakers and Bucks to create an ultra-premium blend of tequila that has already won prizes at tasting competitions from New York to Los Angeles.
“It’s not about the ownership group. It’s not a celebrity-endorsed brand,” said Emilia Fazzalari, the CEO of Cincoro Tequila and the wife of Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck. “For us, it has always been about the liquid first.”
The idea came about three years ago, when Jordan bonded over a love of tequila while having dinner with Grousbeck, Fazzalari, Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens.
Cincoro is bottling four different tequilas, starting with the unaged Blanco that sells for $70. A limited edition Extra Añejo, aged 40-44 months, is listed at $1,600 and comes in a black crystal bottle inlaid with real gold.
track and field
American to receive belated bronze medals
American Alysia Montaño will receive bronze medals she was cheated out of by a Russian who finished ahead of her at the 2011 and 2013 world championships but was later disqualified.
Montaño said Monday on social media that she had been invited to world championships in Doha, Qatar, where she’ll receive the medals for the 800-meter races in a ceremony on Sept. 30.
She finished fourth both years but was moved up in the standings when Russian Mariya Savinova was disqualified for doping.
Felix named to U.S. team for worlds
INDIANAPOLIS — Decorated U.S. sprinter Allyson Felix will be part of the 4x400 relay pool for the world championships as she rounds into elite form after giving birth.
The American squad bound for the world championships in Doha, Qatar, was announced Monday by USA Track & Field. It includes eight reigning world champions and 55 Olympians. The championships run Sept. 27 to Oct. 6 at the air-conditioned Khalifa Stadium.
tennis
Canada honoring 1st Grand Slam champion
TORONTO — The honors keep rolling in for Bianca Andreescu.
One day after her hometown of Mississauga, Ontario, staged a “She The North” rally for the U.S. Open champion, neighboring Toronto proclaimed Monday “Bianca Andreescu Day.”
The 19-year-old Andreescu is Canada’s first Grand Slam singles champion.
Pavlyuchenkova eases into 2nd round
OSAKA, Japan — Former finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova needed less than an hour to beat Dayana Yastremska 6-3, 6-1 on Monday in the first round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open.
In other first-round matches, Elise Mertens beat Whitney Osuigwe 6-3, 6-1; Nicole Gibbs upset fellow American Alison Riske 6-4, 6-3; Zarina Diyas had a 6-0, 6-3 win over Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig; and Camila Giorgi held off qualifier Han Xinyun 7-6 (6), 6-1.
Kukushkin advances at St. Petersburg Open
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Sixth-seeded Mikhail Kukushkin defeated up-and-coming Italian Jannik Sinner 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the St. Petersburg Open on Monday, while No. 7 Adrian Mannarino also advanced.
France’s Mannarino overcame a 4-1 deficit in the first set to win 7-5, 6-2 against Italian Stefano Travaglia.
