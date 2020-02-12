Jaguars hire ex-Giants coach to tutor QBs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars have hired former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as quarterbacks coach.
McAdoo replaces Scott Milanovich, who left to take the head coaching job with the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos.
The Giants fired McAdoo late in the 2017 season.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Michigan State hires Colorado’s Tucker
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State hired Colorado’s Mel Tucker as its new football coach Wednesday, rallying to land a veteran leader with ties to the school who decided to leave the Buffaloes after a single season.
The Spartans lured Tucker away from Colorado with a lucrative contract offer . Tucker will replace Mark Dantonio, who retired two weeks ago after 13 seasons.
OSU players accused of rape, kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Ohio State players were booked into jail early Wednesday on charges of rape and kidnapping, police said.
Police charged defensive players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint, both 21, late Tuesday, The Columbus Dispatch reported. They are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
ESPN reported Wednesday that the two rising senior defensive backs had been dismissed from the football team.
BASKETBALL
Bryant, daughter buried near home
LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were buried Friday at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar near the family’s home, according to death certificates.
Actor John Wayne, who died in 1979, also is buried there. The Bryants and seven others were killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash.
Diggins-Smith headed to WNBA’s Phoenix
NEW YORK — Skylar Diggins-Smith is going to Phoenix to join Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.
The Dallas Wings traded the four-time All-Star to the Mercury on Wednesday for the No. 5 and 7 picks in the 2020 WNBA Draft and Phoenix’s 2021 first-round pick. The Wings then sent the 2021 pick the team acquired in the deal to the Chicago Sky in exchange for Astou Ndour.
U.S. SOCCER
Men’s union: Women’s pay should be tripled
NEW YORK — The U.S. men’s national team urged the U.S. Soccer Federation to sharply increase pay of the American women and accused the governing body of making low-ball offers in negotiations with the men.
“The women’s 2017-2021 deal is worse than the men’s 2011-2018 deal,” the men’s union said Wednesday. “ ... In our estimation, the women were due at least triple what our expired deal was worth in player compensation.”
WRESTLING
Iowa extends former Hokies coach Brands
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands and assistants Terry Brands and Ryan Morningstar have agreed to contract extensions through the 2026 season.
Tom Brands, in his 14th season as head coach, has led the top-ranked Hawkeyes (11-0) to three national titles, four Big Ten titles and a dual record of 229-23-1. He served as Virginia Tech’s head coach for two seasons (2005-06).
OLYMPICS
Salt Lake City eyes ’34
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City may shift its focus to bidding for the 2034 Winter Olympics rather than the games being held four years earlier after the announcement last month that Sapporo, Japan, will bid for 2030, organizers said Wednesday.
CORONAVIRUS
PGA Tour, F1 events in China postponed
The PGA Tour is postponing two qualifying tournaments and the start to its PGA Tour Series-China circuit because of concerns over the coronavirus. Also Wednesday, Formula One organizers postponed the Chinese Grand Prix that was due to be staged in Shanghai on April 19.
PGA Tour officials say the tourneys would be postponed until late April or early May.
