SOFTBALL
Olympic team’s Salem appearance sold out
The City of Salem Parks and Recreation department announced on Thursday that the USA Olympic Softball team’s June 25 exhibition game with the Salem All-Stars at Kiwanis Park has been sold out.
A total of 5,000 tickets were available, and they had gone on sale Nov. 8.
MLB
Haniger expected to miss start of season
SEATTLE — Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger is expected to miss the start of the regular season and likely needs to undergo core muscle surgery, general manager Jerry Dipoto said Thursday.
Haniger suffered the injury during one of his offseason workouts earlier this week.
Dipoto said the latest setback is tied to Haniger’s injury issues from last season. Haniger missed the final 3 ½ months of the season after suffering a ruptured testicle and then experiencing back issues during his recovery.
Royals star catcher to become U.S. citizen
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals catcher Salvador Perez is about to become a United States citizen.
Perez passed his citizenship exam earlier this month and will be be joined by Chief U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips on the Royals FanFest main stage Friday at the Kansas City Convention Center to take the oath of allegiance, the Royals said in a news release.
Perez signed with the Royals as a 16-year-old prospect from Venezuela. The 2015 World Series MVP was sidelined last season by Tommy John surgery.
WNBA
4-time All-Star Beard retiring after 15 years
LOS ANGELES — Alana Beard, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year who won a WNBA championship with the Los Angeles Sparks, is retiring after 15 years.
In 2016, she helped the Sparks win a third WNBA title. She is third in all-time steals in the league with 710. Beard won Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2017 and ‘18. She also played for the Washington Mystics.
Lynx star Moore opts to remain on hiatus
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore will sit out a second straight WNBA season to continue her push for criminal justice reform.
The 30-year-old Moore told The New York Times in a story published Wednesday of her choice to stay off the court for 2020. She said in her interview with the newspaper that she’s not ready to retire.
SOCCER
Liverpool 2, Wolves 1
WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Liverpool won a 14th straight Premier League game by beating Wolverhampton as a late strike by Roberto Firmino moved the unbeaten leaders 16 points clear on Thursday.
Raul Jimenez equalized for the Wolves in the 51st minute, canceling out Jordan Henderson’s eighth-minute header from a corner.
AUTO RACING
GM to open tech center near Charlotte track
DETROIT — General Motors is planning to open a new technical center for performance and auto racing near the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.
The company says the 75,000-square-foot center will open by mid-2020 off Interstate 85 in Concord. GM says it’s still finalizing plans for the number of people who would work there. But it would be a mix of employees moving from the Detroit area and new hires in North Carolina.
Ferrucci switches IndyCar rides for Coyne
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Santino Ferrucci has been promoted into the seat vacated by four-time series champion Sebastien Bourdais for the upcoming IndyCar season.
Ferrucci will move at Dale Coyne Racing into the No. 18 Honda, which is fielded in conjunction with Vasser-Sullivan Racing.
Ferrucci is a rising American star and his seventh-place finish in the Indianapolis 500 earned him top rookie honors.
