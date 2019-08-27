Gymnastics
MSU claims immunity in Nassar’s crimes
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is asking a judge to dismiss a second wave of lawsuits related to former sports doctor Larry Nassar, even as the school says it’s working to reach a deal with additional assault victims.
MSU defended itself in a court filing Monday, declaring it’s immune from liability for Nassar’s crimes.
Nassar has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting athletes, mostly female gymnasts, at MSU and a Lansing-area gymnastics club.
“Although Nassar’s actions were repugnant and merit the heavy criminal penalties imposed upon him, the law does not support plaintiffs’ attempts to hold the MSU defendants liable for his wrongs,” lawyers for the school said, citing immunity and a statute of limitations, among other defenses.
basketball
Lin to play for Chinese team in 2019-20
Jeremy Lin, who became an overnight sensation with the Knicks during the 2011-12 season as “Linsanity” swept through the NBA, announced on social media Tuesday that he will play for the Beijing Shougang Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association for the 2019-20 season.
The former Knicks and Nets guard posted a message on Twitter, writing “Beijing, I’m coming!” He posted a picture of himself in a Beijing jersey. He also posted a message on his Instagram account.
Longtime NABC boss to retire next year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jim Haney, the longtime executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, said Tuesday he plans to retire next year after five decades of involvement in the game.
Haney took over the organization in 1992, and oversaw the development of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame and the College Basketball Experience in downtown Kansas City. He also helped to form a partnership with the American Cancer Society to launch the Coaches vs. Cancer program.
In recent years, Haney has worked with NCAA leadership in shaping its policies on the NBA draft, the NCAA Tournament selection process, and rules and other reform efforts.
Prep sports
Participation in HS sports on the decline
LOS ANGELES — High school sports received a double dose of bad news on Monday when the annual participation survey by the National Federation of State High School Associations showed a decline in sports participation for the first time in 30 years for the 2018-19 season.
Leading the decline was another drop in football participation, with 11-man football dropping by 30,829 to 1,006,013, the lowest mark since the 1999-2000 school year. It’s the fifth consecutive year of declining participation.
Overall sports participation was 7,937,491, a decline of 43,395 from 2017-18.
Nationally, combined basketball participation was down 23,944. The girls’ basketball total of 399,067 is the lowest since 1992-93. Much of the drop is attributed to a decline of 25,000 in Texas. Track added 5,257.
soccer
Barcelona “closer” to Neymar deal
BARCELONA, Spain — A Barcelona official involved in the negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar says the Catalan club is “closer” to reaching a deal for the player’s return.
Javier Bordas told Spanish media Tuesday there is no agreement yet with PSG but negotiations are ongoing.
D.C.’s Rooney out for another game
NEW YORK — D.C. United’s Wayne Rooney has been suspended an additional game for a blow to the head and neck of New York midfielder Cristian Casseres Jr. while defending a corner kick last Wednesday.
Major League Soccer announced the suspension on Tuesday.
Rooney was given a red card after the incident and was suspended for United’s match against Philadelphia. MLS suspended him another game and fined him because the blow was to the head. That means the English star will sit out United’s game this Saturday against Montreal.