Baseball
Angels’ Trout will have season-ending surgery
LOS ANGELES — Mike Trout will undergo season-ending right foot surgery this week, the Angels announced Sunday.
Trout will have the procedure to remove a Morton’s neuroma from his right foot. Having last played on Sept. 7, Trout said Saturday he was hoping to return to the lineup for the team’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays. But he still felt pain in his foot during pregame on-field activities Sunday.
The All-Star center fielder finishes the season with a .291 batting average, 1.083 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, a career-high 45 home runs, and 8.6 wins-above-replacement according to Fangraphs. He is still a frontrunner for his third career MVP award.
Culbertson, hit by pitch, suffers facial fractures
WASHINGTON — Atlanta’s Charlie Culberson sustained multiple facial fractures when he was hit by a 91 mph pitch from Washington’s Fernando Rodney.
Culberson was released from a hospital Saturday and was scheduled for additional examinations on Sunday in Atlanta.
Ankle sprain sidelines Cubs infielder Rizzo
CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning with a sprained right ankle.
X-rays taken at Wrigley Field showed no broken bones. An MRI is scheduled for Monday to determine the severity of the injury.
The first baseman suffered the injury while fielding a bunt.
golf
Kelly cards second Champions Tour win
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Jerry Kelly played bogey-free Sunday at Warwick Hills and closed with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Ally Challenge, his second victory this year on the PGA Tour Champions and moving him closer to the top of the Charles Schwab Cup standings.
Kelly started the final round with a one-shot lead over Schwab Cup leader Scott McCarron and Woody Austin. Only one of them challenged Kelly.
McCarron fell apart with four bogeys in a five-hole stretch around the turn and shot 75 to tie for 15th. Austin caught Kelly briefly with a birdie on No. 3, but he never could conjure up the vibes at Warwick Hills, where Austin won his first PGA Tour event.
Garcia wins 100th edition of KLM Open
AMSTERDAM — Sergio Garcia won the 100th edition of the KLM Open by one shot Sunday, holding his nerve for a par on the final hole to finish at18 under and leave Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark in second place.
Garcia kissed his young daughter Azalea and threw her up in the air on the 18th green after holing a short putt to seal his victory with a 3-under 69 in the final round.
Auto racing
Reddick claims Xfinity regular season title
LAS VEGAS — Tyler Reddick stretched his final tank of fuel Saturday to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and wrap up the regular-season championship.
Christopher Bell had the most dominant car but Reddick’s Richard Childress Racing team gambled on fuel strategy to beat Bell for the win. The reigning series champion has five wins this season.
Beckman gets first Funny Car win of year
MOHNTON, Pa. — Jack Beckman raced to his first Funny Car victory of the season Sunday, beating 70-year-old John Force in the Countdown-opening Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals to take the points lead.
Richie Crampton won in Top Fuel, Jason Line in Pro Stock, and Jerry Savoie in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Tennis
Pliskova rallies to win Zhengzhou Open
ZHENGZHOU, China — Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova overcame rain delays and an early deficit to beat Petra Martic 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the Zhengzhou Open on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.