Nunes makes history at UFC 250
LAS VEGAS — Amanda Nunes’ impressive reign atop two UFC divisions is showing no signs of decline. In fact, her dominance is making history.
Nunes became the first UFC fighter to defend two championship belts while actively holding the titles in both weight classes Saturday night, earning a dominant unanimous decision over featherweight contender Felicia Spencer at UFC 250.
Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt also knocked out Raphael Assunção an instant before the second-round bell in the co-main event.
NFL
Ex-WR Caldwell killed
Former NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed Saturday in an attempted robbery, his girlfriend and mother told TMZ.
A “couple of people” jumped from the bushes and “ambushed” Caldwell, his girlfriend said, as he went back inside his home to grab a jacket before the two went out on a date. His mother told TMZ that the 41-year-old Caldwell, who was shot in the leg and chest, died in an ambulance.
A second-round pick out of Florida in 2002, Caldwell played for the Chargers, Patriots and Redskins. In 71 games, he caught 152 passes for 1,851 yards and 11 TDs.
Bengals star DB Riley dies at age 72
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Former Cincinnati Bengals standout Ken Riley, who was later a head coach and athletic director at his alma mater Florida A&M, died Sunday, the university announced. He was 72.
Riley played 15 seasons for the Bengals as a defensive back, with 65 career interceptions for 596 yards and five touchdowns — all franchise records. The interceptions rank fifth in NFL history.
A cause of death was not released for Riley, who started at quarterback at Florida A&M.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Iowa strength coach put on leave
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle has been placed on administrative leave after several black former players posted on social media about what they described as systemic racism in the program.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz made the announcement Saturday night, calling it “a defining moment” for Iowa’s football program in a video posted on the team’s Twitter account. Ferentz announced he is creating an advisory committee to address “a call for a cultural shift.”
AUTO RACING
Dixon wins IndyCar’s delayed season opener
FORT WORTH, Texas — Scott Dixon, a five-time IndyCar champion, took the checkered flag at dusk Saturday for his fourth win at Texas Motor Speedway, where drivers also practiced and qualified earlier in the day.
The 39-year-old New Zealander raced to his 47th career victory in the delayed season-opening event and matched A.J. Foyt’s record of 18 seasons with a win.
After a restart with three laps left after teammate Felix Rosenqvist crashed while running second, Dixon sped away in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Honda for a 4.4-second win over Simon Pagenaud.
GYMNASTICS
1st U.S. male to win world title dies at 64
Kurt Thomas, the first U.S. male gymnast to win a world championship gold medal, has died. He was 64.
Thomas’ family said he died Friday. He had a stroke May 24. After competing in the 1976 Montreal Olympics, Thomas won the floor exercise in the 1978 world championships in Strasbourg, France, for the first U.S. men’s title.
BOXING
Mayer out of co-main event with COVID-19
Junior lightweight contender Mikaela Mayer has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t fight in the co-main event of Las Vegas’ first major boxing card since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayer announced her positive test on social media Sunday, two days before her scheduled bout against Helen Joseph at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Tuesday night.
