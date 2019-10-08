tennis
Federer, Medvedev advance in Shanghai
SHANGHAI — Roger Federer didn’t face a break point as he won his opening match at the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday, beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2, 7-6 (5).
Similarly to Federer, third seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia never offered his opponent, British qualifier Cameron Norrie, a break point opportunity in securing a 6-3, 6-1 second-round win in 54-minutes.
Andy Murray served for his second-round match against 10th seed Fabio Fognini twice in the third set — in the 10th and 12th games — but ended up losing 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (2) in a match which lasted more than three hours.
olympics
Russia sends response to tampering claims
MOSCOW — Russia has sent a formal response to the World Anti-Doping Agency after signs of tampering were found in data it handed over regarding past performance-enhancing drug cases.
Russia had until Wednesday to explain to the World Anti-Doping Agency why data it handed over appears to have been doctored, with some key evidence missing or altered.
golf
PGA Tour Champions coming to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The PGA Tour Champions is returning to the St. Louis area next year for the first time in nearly 20 years.
The tour announced a four-year deal Tuesday with St. Louis-based Ascension. The Ascension Charity Classic will be held Oct. 2-4 at Norwood Hills Country Club, which hosted the 1948 PGA Championship won by Ben Hogan and the Greater St. Louis Classic on the PGA Tour in 1972 and 1973.
soccer
Altidore hurt again, will miss Nations games
NEW YORK — Forward Jozy Altidore is hurt again and will miss the United States’ Nations League games against Cuba and Canada.
Altidore, who turns 30 next month, left Toronto FC’s regular-season finale on Sunday. The U.S. Soccer Federation did not announce the nature of the injury in its announcement Tuesday, saying it was up to Toronto.
Fire moves back to Soldier Field
CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire are returning to Soldier Field.
The Major League Soccer team made the expected move from SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview official Tuesday at a news conference that included Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The Fire’s first game back at Soldier Field — their home from 1998-2001 and 2003-05 before moving to Bridgeview — is scheduled for March 21 against Atlanta United.
college sports
More men join suit against OSU doctor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More men are stepping forward with allegations about sexual misconduct by a former Ohio State sports doctor now accused of abusing students from 1979 to 1997.
The addition of two lawsuits filed late last week means a total of about 200 men are suing the university over its failure to stop the late Dr. Richard Strauss, despite employees knowing about concerns.
auto racing
Marcus Ericsson to join Ganassi’s IndyCar team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chip Ganassi Racing will field a third IndyCar next season for Marcus Ericsson, a former Formula One driver who just completed his first year in the American open-wheel series.
Ericsson spent his rookie year with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, but the team expressed little interest in retaining him after it formed an alliance for next season with McLaren.
horse racing
Churchill Downs buys Turfway Park
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has approved the sale of Turfway Park to Churchill Downs.
The commission on Tuesday unanimously approved the bid to buy Turfway Park for $46 million.
