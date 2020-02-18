Bouwmeester says he’s recovering
ST. LOUIS — Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is back in St. Louis after collapsing on the bench during a game in Anaheim last week and said in a statement Tuesday that he is “on the road to recovery.”
Bouwmeester, 36, collapsed during the first period of a game Feb. 11 after going into cardiac arrest. He had a cardioverter defibrillator implanted into his chest at UCI Medical Center in Orange County, California, where he had been hospitalized until returning to St. Louis on Sunday.
In a statement issued by the Blues, Bouwmeester thanked team trainers for both the Blues and Ducks, along with first responders and the medical staff at UCI Medical Center.
politics
Trump pardons former 49ers owner
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal.
DeBartolo, who owned the San Francisco 49ers during their 1980s-1990s dynasty, was involved in one of the biggest owners’ scandals in the sport’s history.
In 1998, he pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony when he paid $400,000 to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in exchange for a riverboat gambling license.
college football
Georgia, Clemson to open 2021 season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Georgia and Clemson will open the 2021 season by playing on a neutral site at the home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
The game at Bank of America Stadium, scheduled for Sept. 4, 2021, was announced on Tuesday by the schools and the Charlotte Sports Foundation.
Georgia and Clemson had already announced plans to play in the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. The schools also have planned games in Clemson in 2029 and 2033 and in Athens in 2030 and 2032.
soccer
Cincinnati coach resigns over slur
CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans resigned amid an investigation by Major League Soccer of his use of a racial slur in the locker room.
Jans resigned late Monday, FC Cincinnati President Jeff Berding said. The club had suspended Jans pending the investigation, which was prompted by a complaint from the MLS Players Association.
The club designated Yoann Damet as interim head coach while the team conducts a search
.
Tottenham forward out with broken arm
LONDON — Tottenham forward Son Heung-min could be out for the season because of a broken right arm, manager Jose Mourinho said Tuesday.
Son broke his right arm on Sunday in a Premier League win over Aston Villa, and Tottenham initially said the South Korean was expected to miss several weeks.
Son was injured in a first-minute challenge with Villa’s Ezri Konsa but still completed the 90 minutes and scored twice. He will undergo surgery this week, Tottenham said.
tennis
China forfeits Davis Cup tie
LONDON — China forfeited a Davis Cup tie on Tuesday because its men’s tennis team cannot travel to Romania next month.
The International Tennis Federation cited “increased restrictions in response to the current coronavirus outbreak” for the decision.
The ITF said Romania will advance to a World Group I tie in September. China will drop into World Group II.
Kenin loses opener at Dubai tournament
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin lost her opening match at the Dubai Championships on Tuesday as Elena Rybakina rallied to beat the American 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-3.
Third-seeded Elina Svitolina and No. 4 Belinda Bencic also lost.
