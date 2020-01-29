Source says Baker, Astros reach deal
HOUSTON — Dusty Baker has reached an agreement to be the manager of the Houston Astros, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The 70-year-old Baker became the oldest manager in the big leagues. He takes over from AJ Hinch, who was fired Jan. 13 just an hour after he was suspended for the season by Major League Baseball for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal.
A three-time National League Manager of the Year, Baker last managed the Washington Nationals, who let him go after a 97-65 season in 2017.
Relief pitcher Holland reuniting with Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reliever Greg Holland is back with the Kansas City Royals, agreeing Wednesday to a minor league contract. The 34-year-old right-hander would get a $1.25 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster.
Holland was 1-2 with a 4.54 ERA last year in 40 relief appearances with Arizona, which released him on Aug. 9. A three-time All-Star, he pitched for Kansas City from 2010-15, helping the Royals win consecutive AL pennants.
Infielder Moreland staying with Boston
BOSTON — First baseman Mitch Moreland is staying with the Boston Red Sox, agreeing Tuesday to a one-year contract that guarantees $3 million.
Moreland gets a $2.5 million salary this year, and Boston has a $3 million team option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout. The 34-year-old hit .252 with 19 homers and 58 RBIs in 91 games last year.
Tennis
Tournament field will include Gauff, Barty
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old rising American star, will make her first appearance at the BNP Paribas Open, joining all the top 75-ranked men’s and women’s players in the world.
Nine former champions are among the field for the tournament that runs March 9-22 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Current women’s world No. 1 Ash Barty is also in the field announced Wednesday.
WNBA
Delle Donne undergoes surgery for back injury
WASHINGTON — The WNBA champion Washington Mystics say reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne is expected to be ready for the start of the season after undergoing back surgery Friday to repair an injury she suffered during the playoffs.
Delle Donne averaged just under 20 points a game for the Mystics last season. She played through the back injury to compete in all nine playoff games and help Washington win its first WNBA title in franchise history.
soccer
U.S. women open with victory in qualifier
HOUSTON — Christen Press scored the opening goal off a shoeless assist from Lynn Williams and the United States beat Haiti 4-0 on Tuesday in its opening match of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament.
The United States looked rusty at the start, and Haiti appeared to tie the game with a goal in the 18th minute, but it was called back. Then the top-ranked Americans wore down their opponents in the second half.
Draw sets up possible Rooney-Man U. match
LONDON — Wayne Rooney could come up against former club Manchester United in the next round of the FA Cup. The former England captain’s new team, Derby County, was drawn to play United in the last 16 on Monday. But first, Derby must get past Northampton in a replay next week.
Manchester City’s title defense continues with an away match against second-tier Sheffield Wednesday.
Liverpool extends lead in Premiere League
LONDON — Mohamed Salah scored a penalty and set up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal as Liverpool beat West Ham 2-0 Wednesday to go 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League.
The game had been postponed in December because of Liverpool playing in the Club World Cup in Qatar.
