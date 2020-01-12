Serena Williams ends 3-year title drought
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Serena Williams ended a three-year title drought when she beat fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to win the singles final at the ASB Classic.
Williams hadn’t won a title since the Australian Open in January 2017, and not since she became a mother to her daughter Olympia, who was court-side to see the victory.
“It feels good. It’s been a long time,” Williams said. “I think you can see the relief on my face.
”
The 23-time major winner donated her $43,000 winner’s check to victims of Australian wildfires.
college football
FIU kicker who beat Miami joining ’Canes
CORAL GABLES, Fla. —
Former FIU kicker Jose Borregales — who played a huge role in the Panthers’ stunning upset win over the Hurricanes in November — announced in a tweet Sunday that he’s enrolling at Miami as a graduate transfer. He’ll be on campus Monday, when the Hurricanes will be able to officially confirm his arrival.
Borregales kicked three field goals — from 29, 50 and 53 yards — in FIU’s 30-24 win over Miami.
Clemson relaxes alcohol rules for party
CLEMSON, S.C. — The city surrounding Clemson University is again relaxing its open container of alcohol laws for a street party as the school’s football team plays in the national title game Monday.
City of Clemson Police will close downtown streets at 5 p.m. and set up viewing screens as Clemson takes on LSU in the national title game.
Open containers of alcohol are prohibited by city law, but those rules will be lifted in the party area, police said.
GOLF
Grace shoots 62 to win South African Open
JOHANNESBURG — Branden Grace stormed home with a final-round 62 to win the European Tour’s South African Open by three shots from Louis Oosthuizen on Sunday.
The two South Africans fought it out at Randpark Golf Club. Oosthuizen, the overnight leader, produced a hole-in-one on No. 8 to send the crowd wild. Grace responded with four straight birdies, starting on No. 11, to go 9 under on the last day and finish 21 under overall. Grace picked up eight birdies and an eagle on the day, pulling away from Oosthuizen (68).
nba
Jazz 127, Wizards 116
WASHINGTON — Bojan Bogdonovic scored 31 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds and Utah beat Washington without top scorer Donovan Mitchell, who sat out because of an illness.
Bradley Beal scored 25 points for Washington in his return after missing five games with right leg soreness.
Before the game, the Wizards waived guard C.J. Miles and signed Anzejs Pasecniks to a multiyear contract. Miles, who had left wrist surgery in December, was averaging 6.4 points and 16 minutes per game. Pasecniks has averaged 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds since signing a two-way contract on Dec. 18.
soccer
Man City goes to 2nd as Aguero stars in win
BIRMINGHAM, England — On a record-breaking day for Sergio Aguero, Manchester City delivered a supremely dominant team performance to beat Aston Villa 6-1 on Sunday and take second place in the Premier League.
Aguero scored three goals and had an assist. He’s now the league’s all-time top-scoring foreign player on 177 goals and has the most hat tricks by any player with 12.
Madrid beats Atletico in Super Cup shootout
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Real Madrid beat Atlético Madrid in a penalty shootout on Sunday to win the Spanish Super Cup .
Madrid won the shootout 4-1 after the final ended 0-0 after extra time. Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos all converted their spot kicks for Madrid.
Atlético’s Saul Ñíguez missed his first penalty and Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blocked the second attempt by Thomas Partey.
