NFL
Broncos’ Miller tests positive for COVID-19
AURORA, Colorado — Von Miller’s agent says the NFL star has tested positive for the coronavirus .
Joby Branion said Thursday that Miller is in good spirits while resting at his home.
n Rams center Brian Allen says he tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago. Allen, 24, is the first active NFL player to acknowledge testing positive during the pandemic. The third-year pro is not hospitalized and is feeling better, the team said.
Browns: OBJ trade rumor is 100% false
CLEVELAND — Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta dismissed a report the team is trying to trade star wideout Odell Beckham Jr.
DePodesta said Thursday that the team is not working on a deal involving Beckham, calling a report Wednesday about trade talks with Minnesota “completely false.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
USC QB Daniels enters transfer portal
LOS ANGELES — Southern California quarterback J.T. Daniels said Thursday he has entered the transfer portal.
Coach Clay Helton says he would welcome Daniels back if he decides to stay at USC, where Kedon Slovis claimed Daniels’ job as the Trojans’ starting QB last season after Daniels suffered an injury to his knee.
SOCCER
Champions League final tentatively set
UEFA is hoping the Champions League final can be played at the end of August in Istanbul, three months after the game was originally set.
The aim is to play the final on Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, a person familiar with the planning said.
However, the person said that date is only feasible if European leagues are able to resume playing around July or August.
Remedi fired as part of USSF staff shakeup
CHICAGO — Chief administrative officer Brian Remedi has been fired by the U.S. Soccer Federation as part of a staff shakeup in the transition to new CEO Will Wilson.
Tonya Wallach, chief talent and inclusion officer since 2018, also was fired Wednesday. Additional staffers also were let go, but the USSF would not confirm the total.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Gonzaga adds grad transfer, top prospect
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga has added Southern Illinois graduate transfer Aaron Cook and signed the highest-rated high school player in the basketball program’s history.
The 6-foot-2 Cook will get a medical redshirt that allows him to play next season, the team said. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs signed 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard Jalen Suggs, who ranks fifth on ESPN’s Top 100 list in the class of 2020.
Wichita State’s Burton signs with Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas — Jamarius Burton has signed with Texas Tech after starting 52 games the past two seasons at Wichita State. He will have two seasons of eligibility left.
The 6-foot-4 Burton averaged 10.3 points and 3.4 assists per game last season.
BASEBALL
A’s minor league manager off ventilator
OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland Athletics minor league manager Webster Garrison has resumed breathing completely on his own for the first time in more than three weeks and no longer requires a ventilator as he fights the coronavirus, his fiancee said Thursday.
TENNIS
Decision on U.S. Open expected by June
A decision on whether to postpone or cancel the U.S. Open because of the coronavirus pandemic is expected by June, the U.S. Tennis Association said Thursday, calling the prospect of holding the Grand Slam tournament without spectators “highly unlikely.”
OLYMPICS
Officials target extras to limit added costs
TOKYO — Tokyo Olympic organizers and the IOC said Thursday they will cut some of the extras out of next year’s postponed games, an attempt to limit what is expected to be billions of dollars in added expenses.
International Olympic Committee member John Coates said cuts were likely in areas such as hospitality and “live sights” for public viewing. Coates said that Tokyo organizers and Japan’s government will absorb the costs.
