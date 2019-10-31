college hoops
Spartans’ Kithier to play with broken nose
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier has a broken nose that is not expected to keep him out of the season-opening game.
Kithier was injured by an inadvertent elbow at practice. He has been cleared to practice and play in games.
The top-ranked Spartans face No. 2 Kentucky on Tuesday in New York. Kithier is a candidate to start at forward. The 6-foot-8 sophomore averaged 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds while he was used sparingly in 31 games last season.
Ionescu, Cox headline AP women’s team
NEW YORK — Sabrina Ionescu decided to come back for her senior season at Oregon instead of heading to the WNBA.
The NCAA career leader for triple-doubles was honored Thursday as a member of The Associated Press preseason All-America team. Ionescu, who averaged 19.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.2 assists last season, is joined on the All-America team by Baylor’s Lauren Cox, Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter, Maryland’s Kaila Charles and Miami’s Beatrice Mompremier.
Ionescu has 18 triple-doubles in her career and is poised to add more for the No. 1 team in the country, which lost to Cox and Baylor in the Final Four last season.
auto racing
F1 unveils new rules to improve competition
AUSTIN, Texas — Closer racing and smaller budgets.
Formula One hopes it has found the formula to close the gap between teams fighting for championships and the cars bringing up the rear of the grid to create better and more compelling racing.
While technical regulations will create more standard parts and make the cars slightly heavier and slower, the biggest change is likely to be the new limit on what teams can spend. While the budgets of the biggest teams can push close to $500 million, from 2021 and on teams will be limited to $175 million spent for on-track performance.
Jabs by Hamilton riles Mercedes’ Verstappen
AUSTIN, Texas — Max Verstappen is happy to take all the space Lewis Hamilton will give him — in his head.
Verstappen fired back Thursday at the Mercedes driver’s verbal jabs after the Mexican Grand Prix. He said Hamilton’s suggestion to give the Red Bull driver as much space as possible to avoid getting hit on the race track were “disrespectful.”
Hamilton and Verstappen clashed when their cars bumped early in the opening lap in Mexico City last weekend. The contact caused Verstappen to drop from fourth to eighth and his chance of winning was ruined three laps later with a punctured tire.
horse racing
Churchill Downs plans hotel and gaming site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The home of the Kentucky Derby plans to begin work next month on a $300 million project that will include a hotel, historical racing machines, new stadium seating and a Millionaires Row renovation.
Churchill Downs announced the tentative plans Wednesday in a statement saying it would also create 300 new jobs. The track says it is awaiting state approval.
The project would include a 156-room hotel in the track’s first turn that would offer trackside suites and a gambling floor. The plans would also add about 5,500 new seats at the track.
Softball
Two Rutgers coaches accused of intimidation
Two Rutgers softball coaches, a husband and wife, have been accused of fostering a climate of fear, intimidation and abuse on the team.
The university president said Thursday he wants an independent investigation of allegations made against softball head coach Kristen Butler and her husband, Marcus Smith, a volunteer assistant. Smith has since left the program.
President Robert Barchi said in a statement that “nothing is more important than the health and safety of our students.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.