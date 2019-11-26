BASEBALL
Full shares smaller for world champion Nats
NEW YORK — A full postseason share on World Series champion Washington was worth $382,358, down from $416,838 for Boston last year and the record $438,902 for Houston in 2017.
The commissioner’s office said Tuesday the Nationals voted 61 full shares, more than 14 partial shares and two cash awards. The Red Sox had 66 full shares, more than 10 partial shares and eight cash awards.
The players’ pool was nearly $81 million, the third highest behind a record $88 million last year and more than $84 million in 2017.
White could earn up to $55.5M for Seattle
SEATTLE — Evan White would earn $55.5 million over nine seasons if the Seattle Mariners exercise their three options in the first baseman’s contract, which guarantees $24 million.
White, who has never played above Double-A, gets $1.3 million in each of the next two seasons, $1.4 million in 2022, $3 million in 2023, $7 million in 2024 and $8 million in 2025.
Graveman signs 1-year deal with Mariners
SEATTLE — Kendall Graveman and the Seattle Mariners agreed Tuesday to a one-year contract that guarantees $2 million.
Graveman, who turns 29 next month, would earn $8 million if Seattle exercises a 2021 option and he pitches at least 150 innings in each season. He has not pitched in the major leagues since May 11, 2018, for Oakland and had Tommy John surgery that July.
NHL
Peters’ future with Flames uncertain
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving says coach Bill Peters remains on the staff but wasn’t certain whether he’d be behind the bench for the next game.
The team and the NHL are both investigating an allegation the Peters directed racial slurs at a player 10 years ago when the two were in the minors. Akim Aliu, a Nigerian-born player, says Peters “dropped the N bomb several times” in a dressing room during his rookie year.
Treliving called the alleged comments “repulsive.” Peters has not commented on the allegation.
basketball
76ers Brown to coach Australia at Olympics
MELBOURNE, Australia — Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown will guide the Australian men’s team at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.
Basketball Australia said Wednesday he will succeed Andrej Lemanis, who coached the Boomers to the semifinals at the 2016 Olympics — the team’s best Olympic result — and this year’s World Cup.
Fever hires Hall of Famer Stanley as coach
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever announced Tuesday they had hired Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Marianne Stanley as their head coach.
Stanley, an assistant coach last season with the Washington Mystics, replaces Pokey Chatman, who was fired in September after going 28-74 in three seasons with Indiana.
soccer
D.C. United, Caesars discussing sportsbook
D.C. United and Caesars Entertainment are in negotiations about opening a sportsbook at Audi Field next year, a proposal that would trigger a race among Washington pro teams to begin attracting gamblers to their respective venues.
The talks also involve a sponsorship pact in which the gaming company’s logo would appear on the sleeve of the MLS team’s jersey, starting next season.
