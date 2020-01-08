Champion Nats to open at Mets on March 26
NEW YORK — The World Series champion Washington Nationals will be at the New York Mets, and Detroit will play at Cleveland on March 26 in the first two games of Major League Baseball’s earliest opening day other than international games.
San Diego plays Arizona in a two-game series on April 18-19 in the first regular-season games in Mexico City, and Miami hosts the Mets in a three-game series at San Juan, Puerto Rico, from April 28-30. The Cubs and Cardinals will play two games in London , on June 13 and the following day at a time to be determined.
All 30 teams could play on opening day for the first time since 1968. The 2020 regular season is to end Sept. 27, putting the World Series on track for Oct. 20-28.
Brewers, Counsell ink contract extension
MILWAUKEE — The Brewers and manager Craig Counsell announced on Wednesday a three-year extension through the 2023 season.
Hired in 2015, Counsell led the Brewers to consecutive postseason appearances for the second time in team history and first since 1981 and ‘82. He’s already the longest-tenured manager in the National League.
Chirinos negotiating return to Rangers
Robinson Chirinos and the Texas Rangers were close Wednesday to a $6.5 million, one-year contract to reunite after the veteran catcher spent a season with the AL West rival Houston Astros, according to a source.
After six seasons with the Rangers, Chirinos, 35, became a free agent when Texas declined his option after the 2019 season and he signed with Houston, where he hit .238 with 17 homers and 58 RBIs in 114 games.
NBA
League fines coach Kerr for bad behavior
NEW YORK — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following an ejection.
Kerr was ejected late in the second quarter of the Warriors’ 111-98 road loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night after getting hit with consecutive technical fouls by referee Jason Goldenberg.
soccer
MLS has big plans for anniversary season
Major League Soccer has unveiled its plans to celebrate its 25th season, including a jersey reveal ahead of New York Fashion Week. The 26-team league, including expansion teams in Miami and Nashville, kicks off its 2020 season on Feb. 29.
MLS will be highlighting former players throughout the year, culminating in November with a “25 Greatest’’ list, based on input from fans, the media, coaches and players.
USL’s Memphis squad hires ex-goalie Howard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard is taking a job with Memphis 901 FC, the United Soccer League team in which he already has a stake as a part owner.
Memphis announced the move Wednesday. He will help pick players, while also developing approaches for both the club and technical staff.
Real Madrid advances to Super Cup final
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Real Madrid comfortably defeated Valencia 3-1 on Wednesday to kick off the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Real Madrid advanced to Sunday’s final against either Barcelona or Atlético Madrid, who play Thursday.
tennis
Williams, Wozniacki win doubles match
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the semifinals of the ASB Classic as doubles partners.
Playing together Wednesday for the first time, Williams and Wozniacki beat top-seeded Johanna Larsson and Caroline Dolehide 6-2, 6-1.
