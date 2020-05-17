Bills’ Oliver charged with drunken driving
HOUSTON — Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver was arrested during a traffic stop in the Houston area and charged with drunken driving and illegally carrying a handgun, authorities said.
Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies pulled Oliver over Saturday after receiving reports around 9 p.m. of someone driving recklessly in a construction area north of the city while towing an ATV on a trailer, Lt. Jim Slack of the Montgomery County constables office said in a statement.
CBs Baker, Dunbar released from jail
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — NFL cornerbacks DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar were released from Broward County Jail on Sunday, a day after surrendering on felony charges stemming from a cookout at a Miramar home.
Baker posted a $200,000 bond after a Zoom hearing with Broward Circuit Judge Michael Davis. The New York Giants defender is charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm in the Wednesday incident. Dunbar is charged with four felony counts of armed robbery. The Seattle Seahawks player posted a $100,000 bond.
SOCCER
Spanish clubs cleared for group training
MADRID — All Spanish league clubs can begin group training sessions this week despite stricter lockdown restrictions remaining in place in parts of Spain because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cities like Madrid and Barcelona have not been allowed to loosen confinement measures like most of the country has done but teams such as Real Madrid and Barcelona have been given the go-ahead to move into the second phase of training. The league has told clubs that on Monday all players can start small group sessions regardless of regional lockdown phases.
All quiet for policed Bundesliga game
BERLIN — A strong police and media presence outside the stadium provided the only clues that Union Berlin was about to play Bayern Munich in its biggest — and quietest — Bundesliga game of the season on Sunday.
Only a few diehard soccer fans showed up outside promoted Union’s stadium and were quickly made to move on. The game, which Bayern won 2-0, was held amid strict hygiene measures because of the coronavirus pandemic.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Harris loses 1st fight since death in family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Walt Harris pointed to the sky and proudly showed off a “Fighting for Aniah” T-shirt as he entered the arena. He left a few minutes later with tears, hardly the result he wanted in his first UFC fight since the death of his stepdaughter.
Alistair Overeem stopped Harris in the second round of UFC’s Fight Night main event Saturday, ending what was an emotional return for the heavyweight fighter known as The Big Ticket.
Harris (13-8) dropped Overeem in the opening round. But the veteran regrouped on the eve of his 40th birthday and dominated the rest of the way. Overeem (46-18) sent Harris to the mat for the final time with an unblocked combination early in the second.
CORONAVIRUS
N.Y. horse tracks, Watkins Glen cleared
New York will allow horse racing tracks and Watkins Glen International car track to reopen with the easing of the coronavirus outbreak. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday was quick to add a caveat: “No crowds. No fans.” At his daily briefing, the Democrat says he could envision a return of Major League Baseball in New York, also without fans.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Park wins Korean title in return to live golf
SEOUL, South Korea — In a return to official live tournament golf amid the coronavirus pandemic, Park Hyun-kung shot a final-round 67 Sunday to win the Korean Ladies title by one stroke over Bae Seon-woo (68) and Lim Hee-jeong (71).
