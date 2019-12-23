Bruins 7, Capitals 3
BOSTON — Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork scored 27 seconds apart in a four-goal first period that chased Braden Holtby, and Charlie Coyle added a short-handed goal to help Boston beat Washington on Monday.
Tuukka Rask made 39 saves and Patrice Bergeron scored two goals for Boston .
Trailing 5-0, Alex Ovechkin scored the Capitals’ first goal with about five minutes gone in the second period. Holtby gave up four goals on 11 shots.
NBA
Wizards 121, Knicks 115
NEW YORK — Bradley Beal scored 30 points, Troy Brown Jr. added 26 off the bench, and Washington outlasted New York on Monday after dressing just nine players .
Julius Randle had 35 points and reserve Damyean Dotson added 19 for New York.
Cavs to trade Clarkson to Jazz for Exum, picks
CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers agreed Monday night to trade Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz for guard Dante Exum and two future second-round draft picks, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
Cleveland will get a pick in 2022 and one in 2023.
soccer
Greece: VAR referee’s home attacked
ATHENS, Greece — The Greek Football Federation has condemned an attack on the home of a video assistant referee only hours after a controversial topflight match.
No one was hurt in the house attack early Monday.
Police said attackers smashed a window and threw a firecracker into the Athens home of the VAR official after Olympiakos was held to 0-0 on Sunday. A goal by Olympiakos was disallowed for offside .
Chelsea fan arrested for alleged racism
LONDON — A Chelsea fan was arrested during Sunday’s Premier League game at Tottenham for allegedly racially abusing Son Heung-min.
It was the only arrest for racism made by the Metropolitan Police at the London derby where Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger reported being subjected to monkey chants.
Barcelona best-paid team in world sports
LONDON — Soccer players at Spanish powerhouses Barcelona and Real Madrid and Italy champion Juventus are on the best-paid teams in world sports, according to a survey published on Monday.
The Global Sports Salaries study placed Barcelona top of the list with an average basic salary of a first team player of $12.8 million.
Real Madrid retains second place ($11.6 million) and Juventus, ninth on the list last year, is up to third ($10.54 million).
TENNIS
Injured Pouille to miss Aussie Open, ATP Cup
PARIS — After reaching his first Grand Slam semifinals at the Australian Open this year, Lucas Pouille will not be back in Melbourne next month.
Pouille announced on Twitter on Monday he will miss the first tennis major of 2020 plus the inaugural ATP Cup in Australia and the Adelaide tournament, all in January. The Frenchman stopped playing on the tour in October because of a right elbow injury.
Clijsters targets return
BRUSSELS — Former No. 1 and four-time major champion Kim Clijsters plans to make her delayed comeback to tennis at the Monterrey Open in March, more than seven years after her second retirement.
Clijsters said on Monday she accepted wild cards into three events, starting with the Mexican hard-court tourney on March 2.
Serena Williams, Wozniacki to team up
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Longtime friends Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki will play doubles together for the first time at the WTA Tour’s ASB Classic in Auckland beginning on Jan. 6.
auto racing
Leclerc signs new F1 deal with Ferrari
Charles Leclerc signed a new contract Monday with Ferrari through to the end of the 2024 Formula One season .
Leclerc finished fourth in the drivers’ standings in his debut season with Ferrari.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.