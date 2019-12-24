Cronin reprimanded for criticizing officials
LOS ANGELES — UCLA coach Mick Cronin was reprimanded by the Pac-12 Conference on Monday for postgame comments critical of the officiating during the Bruins’ 74-64 loss to North Carolina on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas.
Cronin called the officiating a tale of two halves, noting there were 13 fouls called in the first half and 32 in the second.
“In defense of my players, I thought that the officials took the first half off,” Cronin said, referring to Roger Ayers of Roanoke, Terry Wymer, and Keith Kimble. “… North Carolina won, so don’t misconstrue what I’m saying. The game was officiated two separate halves. All you got to do is look at the fouls per half.”
Cronin intimated that his team suffered from a lack of calls while falling behind 36-23 at halftime. He also implied that his team did not benefit from the flurry of calls in the second half.
Officials also overturned a foul that was initially assessed against North Carolina in the final minutes, calling it instead on UCLA forward Jalen Hill. The Bruins bench was then called for a technical foul for its reaction.
Aggies to sell pens made from old court
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico State is offering fans a piece of the school’s old Lou Henson Court.
The Aggies announced last week it will beginning selling limited edition pens made from the old court for $129.95.
The pens are crafted from the court’s wood that was replaced in 2007 after the Pan American Center underwent a remodel.
Proceeds from sales will go to help the men’s basketball team.
SPORTS BETTING
DraftKings to launch app in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire will join Rhode Island next week as the second state in New England to allow sports betting.
The betting company DraftKings announced it will launch New Hampshire’s mobile betting product ahead of schedule on Dec. 30. In November, Gov. Chris Sununu said the app would likely be operational by January or February.
Anyone physically in New Hampshire who is over the age of 21 and has downloaded the app will be able to place bets on professional sports online.
BASEBALL
Maldonado signs 2-year deal with Astros
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have signed catcher Martín Maldonado to a two-year, $7 million contract.
General manager Jeff Luhnow announced the deal on Monday. It will keep Maldonado in Houston through the 2021 season.
In 68 games with Maldonado behind the plate, Houston pitchers have compiled a 3.27 ERA. The 33-year-old is a career .219 hitter in 717 games with Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City, the Chicago Cubs and the Astros.
soccer
Tottenham dealing with unruly fans
LONDON — Tottenham has banned a supporter for throwing a cup at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga during an English Premier League match between the London teams.
The incident on Sunday took place in the second half of the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The cup landed close to Arrizabalaga after it was thrown from the stand behind the goal.
Tottenham added in a statement on Tuesday that its investigation into the alleged racist abuse toward Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger remained ongoing.
tennis
Australian Open to increase prize money
BMELBOURNE, Australia — The Australian Open says prize money for the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of next year will be increased by 13.6% to $49.1 million.
Tournament organizers said Tuesday that the women’s and men’s singles winners will each receive $2.85 million.
