football
Lions bring back WR Danny Amendola
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions are bringing back veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Amendola had 62 receptions for 678 yards receiving with one touchdown last season in his first year with the Lions. The 34-year-old Amendola was just 12 yards receiving away from surpassing his career high set in 2010 with the St. Louis Rams.
Star Navy lineman found dead in dorm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — David Forney, a star lineman for Navy’s record-breaking offense, was found dead in his dormitory, the cause of death undisclosed. He was 22.
He was discovered unresponsive in Bancroft Hall on Thursday night, academy officials said.
soccer
K League season kick off postponed
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean soccer authorities have indefinitely postponed the start of the 2020 domestic season.
The K League made the announcement after an emergency meeting in Seoul on Monday as the country grapples with the viral outbreak that began in China . The number of reported cases in South Korea reached 833 on Monday, including seven deaths.
While the majority of infections in South Korea have been recorded in the southeastern city of Daegu, there are concerns the virus could spread nationwide.
Britain restricts 12U heading soccer balls
LONDON (AP) — Children up to the age of 12 will be banned from heading a soccer ball in practice sessions in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland as authorities look to address the potential long-term impact on health of head injuries.
Heading will be restricted to one practice session per week for kids 16 and 17.
There will be no change in terms of heading in matches, taking into consideration the extremely limited number of headers which actually occur in youth matches.
Italian soccer may play without fans
ROME — The Italian government is moving toward having soccer matches played behind closed doors in affected areas as authorities try to contain a spreading virus that has made northern Italy the focal point of the outbreak in Europe.
Thursday’s Europa League match at San Siro between Inter Milan and Ludogorets was the first to be confirmed as going ahead in an empty stadium, with the Italian club releasing a statement on Monday night.
tennis
Jeanne Evert, former tennis pro, dies
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jeanne Evert Dubin, a former world-ranked tennis player and a younger sister of 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert, has died. She was 62.
Evert Dubin died Thursday after a 2 1/2-year struggle with ovarian cancer, according to an online obituary posted by Lorne & Sons Funeral Home in Delray Beach, where she lived.
legal
Ex-UTexas tennis coach gets 6 months
AUSTIN, Texas — Former University of Texas men’s tennis coach Michael Center was sentenced to six months in prison Monday for accepting $100,000 in 2015 to help the son of a Silicon Valley venture capitalist get into the school by falsely designating him as a skilled athlete worthy of a scholarship to play for Center’s nationally ranked program.
softball
Ferrum sweeps Piedmont
FERRUM – Lyndsey Sears smacked a walk-off, solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Panthers a 6-5 win over Piedmont International in the first game of a doubleheader Monday.
Sears pitched a shutout to help Ferrum win the second game 2-0. She struck out eight batters. Carly Nelson (Bassett) belted a solo homer for Ferrum in that game.
Ferrum improved to 6-0, while the visitors fell to 0-7.
