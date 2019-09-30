basketball
Ex-Louisville players, NCAA settle lawsuit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of former Louisville players, including 2013 Final Four MVP and Hidden Valley High School graduate Luke Hancock, have reached a confidential settlement of a lawsuit with the NCAA that did not restore the Cardinals’ vacated 2013 national title and 2012 Final Four but retains the players’ statistics and honors “without an asterisk.”
The players sued the governing body in July 2018 seeking restoration of the school’s NCAA title, wins, honors and awards vacated among sanctions for violations discovered during an escort scandal investigation.
76ers’ Scott says fan used slur, regrets fight
CAMDEN, N.J. — Mike Scott
has fashioned himself a Philly folk hero since he was acquired by the 76ers in a February trade.
However, Scott found one fan event that wasn’t so friendly when the Virginia native and former UVa standout showed up earlier this month wearing a Redskins jersey to an Eagles tailgate before a game against Washington. Scott was caught on tape throwing a punch at a fan from a group of Eagles supporters the Sixers forward said used slurs to stir him up.
“I definitely have to be the bigger person and it should have never got to that point,” Scott said.
New Warriors center sidelined for camp
SAN FRANCISCO — New Warriors big man Willie Cauley-Stein will be sidelined for training camp with a left foot injury, while Klay Thompson is making progress from a July 2 surgery for a torn left anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee but will be out at least until the All-Star break.
Sun plan to get center Jones more involved
WASHINGTON — The Connecticut Sun plan to get Jonquel Jones more involved in the WNBA Finals after their versatile 6-foot-6 center took just eight shots in the opener.
The Washington Mystics won 95-86 on the strength of their post play Sunday in Game 1. Jones, who led the team with 14.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game during the regular season, will try to get more in the flow Tuesday night in Game 2
.
NHL
Green Day song may be league’s new anthem
The NHL
is announcing a two-year partnership with Green Day that includes an opening song for NBC Sports’ “Wednesday Night Hockey.” The song, “Ready, Fire, Aim” isn’t custom-made for the NHL and will be on Green Day’s next album.
Green Day’s open will debut Oct. 9. The band will also perform at the All-Star Game in St. Louis in late January, and new singles from its album will be released on “Wednesday Night Hockey.”
track and field
Rogers claims silver in women’s 800 at worlds
DOHA, Qatar — Rounding the final bend in the 800 meters, American Raevyn Rogers was in seventh and out of the picture. With a late surge, she charged all the way to the silver medal and nearly caught winner Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda. Ajee Wilson of the U.S. finished third.
Nakaayi was the surprise winner in a personal-best 1:58.04. Defending champion Caster Semenya of South Africa missed the championships as she fights IAAF testosterone regulations .
soccer
Bundesliga switching from Fox to ESPN Plus
NEW YORK — Germany’s Bundesliga is moving its U.S. telecasts from Fox to ESPN, which will carry most of the matches on ESPN Plus, its digital streaming service.
ESPN and the Bundesliga announced Monday they had reached a six-year agreement that starts in 2020-21.
Model faces fraud charges in Neymar case
SAO PAULO — A Brazilian judge says the model who accused soccer superstar Neymar of rape will face trial on charges of fraud.
Another judge dropped serious charges that followed a decision to reject her rape complaint for lack of evidence. Attorney Cosme Araujo said Sunday he will appeal the decision to charge Najila Trindade and her ex-husband with procedural fraud. The judge found evidence the model and ex-husband Estivens Alves tried to tamper with the investigation. Trinidade had accused Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel in May.
