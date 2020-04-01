Aston Martin returns to F1 in 2021
SILVERSTONE, England — Aston Martin will return to Formula One next year after a takeover worth nearly $1 billion.
The Racing Point team, which is owned by Lawrence Stroll, will be rebranded in 2021 after the Canadian billionaire completed a takeover of the British-based car manufacturer. Stroll now becomes executive chairman of Aston Martin, which will have its own F1 team for the first time since 1960.
TRACK AND FIELD
Cianelli, Cavs reap ACC honors
Virginia Tech’s Dave Cianelli was named the ACC women’s indoor track and field coach of the year on Wednesday.
Virginia’s Jordan Scott was named the men’s indoor field performer of the year for the second straight year, while Jada Seaman became the first Cavalier to be named the indoor women’s freshman of the year.
It was the 14th time Cianelli has earned an ACC men’s or women’s coach of the year award. In late February, he steered the Tech women to the team title at the ACC indoor championships for the first time in 12 years.
Scott won the triple jump title at the ACC meet. He broke the ACC record in the triple jump at the Tiger Paw Invitational with a jump of 55 feet, 10 ¼ inches.
Seaman won the long jump at the ACC meet with a school-record jump of 21-2 ½.
SOCCER
UEFA postpones more games amid pandemic
UEFA postponed more matches and deadlines on Wednesday without giving any firm indication on when European soccer might be able to resume, as it continues to grapple with the challenge of completing competitions that have been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The governing body couldn’t put a definitive timeframe on when this season’s Champions League and Europa League must be resumed, having been suspended midway through the round of 16. However, it is contemplating the idea of having the domestic season run through the summer into August — if games can resume on time amid nationwide lockdowns because of the virus.
UEFA’s executive committee also decided Tuesday to indefinitely postpone national team matches that had already been rescheduled once to June, including playoff qualifiers to complete the 24-team lineup for the European Championship. That tournament has been pushed back a year to 2021.
College football
Former Syracuse coach Maloney dies
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Former Syracuse football coach Frank Maloney, who succeeded the winningest coach in school history when the program was in decline, has died. He was 79.
Maloney died Monday at his home in Chicago, his family told the university. The cause was metastic brain cancer, according to Syracuse.com.
BASKETBALL
Nets GM no longer ruling out Durant
NEW YORK — With so much uncertainty around the NBA season, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks is no longer ruling out Kevin Durant for the season.
Marks repeatedly had said he didn’t expect Durant to play this season while recovering from Achilles tendon surgery, but he acknowledged Wednesday that everything is unknown now that the season is suspended because of the new coronavirus.
Durant was injured in the 2019 NBA Finals, so he would have a year to recover if the league were to resume in June. Even Kyrie Irving, who had shoulder surgery on March 3, might be available if play stretched into the summer.
Washington’s Stewart declares for draft
SEATTLE — Washington freshman Isaiah Stewart declared for the NBA Draft on Wednesday.
Stewart, a bruising 6-foot-9 forward, was named to the all-Pac-12 first team after averaging 16.6 points and 8.7 rebounds in the regular season. He also blocked 65 shots.
BC forward Hamilton joining Terrapins
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Forward Jairus Hamilton has committed to Maryland after playing basketball for two years for Boston College.
The 6-foot-8 Hamilton played in 24 games (20 starts) with the Eagles last season. He averaged 9.5 points and tallied a career-high 23 on Jan. 25 in a win over Virginia Tech. He entered the transfer portal last week.
