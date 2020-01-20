golf
Gaby Lopez wins 7-hole playoff, LPGA opener
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Having already battled for five extra holes into darkness without producing a champion a day earlier, Gaby Lopez and Nasa Hataoka showed up to work at 8 a.m., just like regular folks.
Lopez rolled in a 30-foot putt for birdie to prevail on the seventh playoff hole Monday and capture the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
football
Snow rejoins Rhule as Panthers’ new DC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Phil Snow is rejoining head coach Matt Rhule in Carolina as the new Panthers defensive coordinator.
Snow previously served as defensive coordinator under Rhule at Baylor from 2017-19 and Temple from 2013-16.
Browns interview Vikings assistant GM
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have interviewed Vikings assistant general manger George Paton for their GM opening, a person familiar with the team’s itinerary told The Associated Press on Monday.
Paton, who worked with new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, met with the team’s search committee — including Stefanski — on Saturday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not confirming any interviews during the process.
Coach Aranda drawn to Baylor: “This is me”
WACO, Texas — Dave Aranda sensed something special about Baylor even before the Bears were looking for a new head coach.
Baylor is now his team.
“When this job came open, I said this is in my heart, this is me,” said Aranda, who was formally introduced as coach of the Bears on Monday, a week after LSU finished its 15-0 season. “I feel like this is God talking to me.”
Univ. of Houston’s QB transferring to Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Former Houston quarterback D’Eriq King announced Monday that he is transferring to Miami, a significant get for the Hurricanes as they try to bounce back from a 6-7 season.
“Story is still being written...” King wrote in a tweet announcing the move.
nba
Parsons’ injuries may be career-threatening
ATLANTA — Chandler Parsons’ attorneys say the Atlanta Hawks forward suffered “severe and permanent injuries” in a car wreck last week that could jeopardize his career.
Attorneys John Morgan and Nick Panagakis say the injuries Parsons suffered include a traumatic brain injury, disk herniation and a torn labrum. Parsons was leaving practice when he was hit by a driver who the attorneys say was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol
.
Porzingis says knee ready, but ‘cautious’
DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis stopped short of saying he was ready to return from a right knee issue that has sidelined him for 10 games because the Dallas Mavericks forward was a late scratch the last time he thought he was close.
Porzingis went through practice with no limitations Sunday, making him optimistic about returning Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Soccer
Bradley’s surgery set, out around 4 months
TORONTO — Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley needs surgery on his right ankle and likely will be sidelined about four months.
Bradley was hurt during Major League Soccer’s championship game on Nov. 10 when Seattle’s Román Torres attempted a shot and hit the ankle with his follow-through.
hockey
Kane hits 1,000th point in Blackhawks win
CHICAGO — Patrick Kane
reached 1,000 when he picked up an assist on Brandon Saad’s third-period goal, and the Blackhawks beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Sunday night for their season-high fifth straight win.
Kane became the 90th player in NHL history to reach the milestone with 5:46 left.
