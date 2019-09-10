Cleveland announcer McLeod dies at 67
CLEVELAND — Longtime sportscaster and announcer Fred McLeod, who called Cleveland’s NBA championship in 2016 and told his cameraman to keep rolling when Stanford’s band was on the field in 1982, died Monday. He was 67.
The Cavaliers said McLeod died suddenly but did not elaborate.
A popular play-by-play man because of his fervor and his rapport with commentator and former Cavs guard Austin Carr, McLeod did play-by play of the Cavs for 15 years following a long stint with the Pistons.
Jordan pledges $1M to Bahamas relief efforts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hornets owner and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is pledging $1 million to organizations assisting with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.
Jordan said in a statement Tuesday on Twitter through his spokeswoman Estee Portnoy that he’s “devastated” at the destruction in the Bahamas, adding “my heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”
Jordan owns property in the Bahamas and frequently visits the islands.
Ex-Adidas consultant gets lenient sentence
NEW YORK — A former Adidas consultant was sentenced Tuesday to one year of probation after prosecutors credited him with helping secure convictions against an executive for the shoe company and two others in a college basketball corruption scandal.
Thomas “T.J.” Gassnola had pleaded guilty to being a fixer in a scheme to lure prized prospects to Adidas-sponsored hoops programs by funneling tens of thousands of dollars in secret payments to their families.
TENNIS
Injured Anderson to sit out rest of 2019
JOHANNESBURG — Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson says he will take the rest of the 2019 season off as he continues to recover from a right knee injury.
The hard-serving South African hasn’t played in a tournament since losing in the third round of Wimbledon in July, and pulled out of the U.S. Open because of his knee problems.
COLLEGES
Controversial Calif. bill moves forward
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Assembly has passed legislation to let college athletes make money, setting up a confrontation with the NCAA that could jeopardize the athletic futures of programs at USC, UCLA and Stanford.
The bill would let college athletes hire agents and be paid for the use of their name, image or likeness. And it would stop universities and the NCAA from banning athletes who take the money.
Universities oppose the bill, and the NCAA has warned the bill could mean California universities would be ineligible for national championships.
The California Senate must take a final vote on the bill by Friday.
soccer
Woman who alleged Neymar rape indicted
RIO DE JANEIRO — Sao Paulo police say they are indicting Brazilian model Najila Trindade and her former partner over her rape allegation against soccer star Neymar.
Police said Tuesday they indicted the model for procedural fraud, slanderous denunciation and extortion.
Her former partner Estivens Alves is accused of disclosing erotic content, which was then published online.
auto racing
Report: Schumacher treated in Paris
PARIS — Seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher has been admitted to a Paris hospital to be treated Tuesday with cutting-edge stem-cell therapy, according to a French newspaper.
The newspaper said the 50-year-old German, who suffered a near-fatal brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps, was expected to be discharged on Wednesday.
